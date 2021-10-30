Liverpool are one of the Premier League's 'Big Six' and strong contenders for continental trophies each year. But they had to endure a lengthy dry spell until some time ago. The empty trophy cabinet left the club and its supporters frustrated for many seasons in a row.

However, the Merseysiders ended their trophyless run in 2019. Roping in Jurgen Klopp in 2015 proved to be a game-changer for the Reds. Under the German manager, Liverpool won back-to-back trophies in the form of the Premier League and Champions League titles in 2019 and 2020.

The team is cruising in fine form as of now and looks stronger than ever. Klopp commands a talent-rich squad that can be called one of the best in Europe. In this article, let's take a look at who's Liverpool's most-successful individual when it comes to the trophy count.

Top 5 current Liverpool players who have won the most career trophies

Note : Only top-tier trophies are considered.

Source : Transfermarkt

#5 Mohamed Salah | Sadio Mane | Naby Keïta — 8

Mohamed Salah collected trophies with FC Basel, AS Roma, Chelsea and Liverpool

The trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keïta has won eight titles each in their careers so far. Naby Keïta and Sadio Mane were teammates during their RB Salzsburg days and won two trophies together. The duo collected the rest together in Liverpool.

Whereas Mohamed Salah collected trophies with FC Basel, AS Roma, Chelsea and of course, Liverpool. However, he didn't have much to contribute for the title that he won with the Blues.

He went from being an outcast at Stamford Bridge to arguably playing the most crucial role in Liverpool's trophy triumphs. Things have changed pretty quickly for the Egyptian.

The trio bagged the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the 2020 Premier League together at Liverpool. And it looks like they are going to keep on adding to the numbers for seasons to come.

#4 James Milner — 9

After spending four seasons at the Etihad, Milner switched to Liverpool and won trophies with both teams

Liverpool's vice-captain has spent somewhat of his career away from the spotlight. Despite being an influential figure with Manchester City and Liverpool, James Milner isn't much of a celebrated player.

Nevertheless, the English international's trophy count is enough to establish the fact that he has had a decent career. After spending four seasons at the Etihad, Milner switched to Liverpool in 2015 on a free transfer and won trophies with both teams.

He has won three Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League. He also has the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and EFL Trophy on his resume.

