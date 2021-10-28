The current Manchester United squad has some proven winners in its ranks. As part of the rebuilding process under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Transfer priorities have shifted to buying proven and elite talent. Hence the recent acquisitions of Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Under Solskjær, Manchester United have effectively completed a cultural reboot. He has significantly cleared the squad of 'deadwood' i.e. players who were acquired under previous managers but weren't good enough.

Now that the deadwood is gone, Solskjær has effectively built a squad that is capable of challenging for major trophies.

Top 5 current Manchester United players who have won the most career trophies

#5 Nemanja Matic - 9 major trophies

Nemanja Matic is a three-time winner of the Premier League with north London side Chelsea.

He was bought by United in a deal worth £40 million in the summer of 2017. It was thanks to his impressive performances for Chelsea, where he dominated possession and controlled the midfield space.

So far he has lifted a career total of nine major trophies. Matic's cabinet, apart from the three Premier League titles, consists of an English League Cup. His other accolades have come from his successful spell at Portuguese side Benfica.

#4 Raphaël Varane - 10 major titles

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

At only 28 years of age, Raphael Varane has managed to win some of football's most coveted titles. He came through the academy of Spanish giants Real Madrid during Jose Mourinho's managerial reign. Since then Varane has gone on to win multiple domestic, continental and international titles.

Manchester United announced his signing in July 2021 for an estimated £34 million deal. Varane's appetite as a serial winner and his service at the heart of the team's defense make him one of the top centre-backs at the club.

So far in his career, Varane has lifted ten major trophies, including four Champions League titles. He has even lifted the prestigious 2018 World Cup trophy with the French national team.

