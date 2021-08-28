Top 5 defenders in the world right now with the most attacking threat

As a sport, football has been revolutionized time and again over the last century. In its early days, the game prioritized attackers and had insanely top-heavy formations, with as many as seven or eight out-and-out attackers.

Defending was the least of everyone’s concern, as every talented footballer wanted to get on the scoresheet. Then, passing football came around and more balanced formations were introduced. Defenders were still not as dynamic, but there were some personalities who wanted to give the forwards a run for their money.

Total football eventually took over and instigated everyone to pitch in wherever necessary. Defenders, in particular, started making more forward runs and even began acting as auxiliary wingers.

Today, in 2021, some defenders are considered to be serious attacking threats. They score headers, whip in perfect crosses and even beat opposing defenders to clinch a late winner.

In this piece, we will be taking a look at some of the best attack-minded defenders in the business — players who are currently considered to be the most menacing by their contemporaries.

5 best defenders with the most attacking threat in the world

#5 Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

For over a decade, Sergio Ramos has defined the term “attack-minded defenders.” The former Real Madrid keeper is known for his clutch performances in desperate times and is one of the best headers of the ball.

Ramos’s attacking brilliance was at its best in the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League season; he scored a brace in the final, including a match-saving equalizer to lead Real Madrid to Champions League glory. The new Paris Saint-Germain player managed to net 19 goals in his final three seasons for Real Madrid.

#4 Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Sport-Club Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Raphael Guerreiro may not have the most illustrious resume in the world of football, but the full-back's attacking contribution is right up there with the very best. The Portugal international primarily plays as a left-back at Borussia Dortmund but can play just as proficiently as a left-midfielder.

Guerreiro’s crossing ability is arguably the best in the league, and the likes of Erling Halaand are certainly grateful to have him around. The Dortmund man has registered 20 goals and 24 assists over the last three seasons — which is more than satisfactory for a player lining up as a defender. The player is one of the first names on the team sheet for Dortmund and is set to be an important part of the club’s domestic and European campaigns this season.

