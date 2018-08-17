Top 5 defensive midfielders in the world

N'Golo Kanté posing with the World Cup trophy

In a football world reigned by forwards, the most unacknowledged presence on the pitch is arguably of a defensive midfielder. A player plying his trade in the aforementioned position is expected to bring his A-game whenever he steps on to the pitch owing to his pivotal role.

Nevertheless, that does not necessarily guarantee the deserved acclamation and plaudits, which explains why they are normally forgotten when it comes to individual awards such as the Ballon d'Or or the FIFA Player of the Year.

Having said that, here we take a look at the world's five best defensive midfielders at present.

#5 Jorginho

Jorginho in action against Huddersfield last weekend

The 2017/18 campaign was a career-defining one for a number of Napoli players as I Ciucciarelli fell just short of clinching their 3rd Serie A title, finishing four points adrift of Juventus.

Although the club ended the season devoid of any major silverware, Maurizio Sarri's Sarriball and its pivot - Jorginho - caught the eye of several European top sides. Consequently, Sarri was announced as Chelsea's new manager following the departure of Antonio Conte, which acted as a catalyst for Jorginho's move to the Blues, who snatched him from the jaws of Manchester City.

Indeed, the 26-year-old pass master will be the fulcrum of Chelsea's midfield this season under the Italian manager, who will most likely exploit his skill set to build-up play from the back via short passes, a key feature of Sarri's possession-based system.

Last season, the Brazil-born star completed more passes in Europe's top five leagues than anyone else. In Serie A, Jorginho accomplished 2860 passes at an impressive accuracy approaching 90%.

