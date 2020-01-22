Top 5 early contenders for PFA Player of the Year | Premier League 2019-20

Mehul Gupta

Liverpool's duo of Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane have been stand-out performers this season

The Premier League 2019-20 season has just over a dozen game-weeks to go till its eventual culmination in May. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have an unassailable lead over the rest of the pack and it looks like the Reds are finally going to get their hands on the Premier League trophy in almost thirty years.

The Premier League has been blessed with some high-profile performers and a few surprise packages this season, all of which we will discuss in the section below. Here, we rank the top 5 early contenders for the PFA Player of the Year award given to a Premier League player for his outstanding performances throughout the season.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool right-back is only behind Kevin de Bruyne in terms of assists provided this season

A strong contender for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, Liverpool’s young right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold’s heroics this season have rightfully earned him a place among the Premier League’s big boys.

The 21-year-old has been a constant menace from Liverpool’s right-flank, providing a remarkable 9 assists in the Premier League so far. He also has 7 clean-sheets to his name. Add his brilliant efforts against Burnley and Leicester and you have yourself a right-back who can attack prolifically, defend efficiently, take set-pieces and score wonder goals. It would not be an understatement to say that the English international is the best right-back in the world right now.

Alexander-Arnold has also formed a magnificent partnership with left-back Andy Robertson, both of which are vitally important to Jurgen Klopp’s style of play. The full-backs are found marauding on both flanks, pressing the opponents and delivering cross after cross after cross. Whilst Robertson has 113 crosses to his name, Alexander-Arnold leads the pack with an incredible 232 deliveries inside the box, even ahead of Kevin de Bruyne.

It might be an incredible feat if a right-back goes onto win the Player of the Year award, but even if he does not, Trent Alexander-Arnold is definitely on top of the world right now.

