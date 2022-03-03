Top 5 English clubs with most trophies won since Roman Abramovich took over at Chelsea

Roman Abramovich is set to part ways with Chelsea after owning the club for nearly two decades. The Russian oligarch handed over the stewardship of the club last week before deciding to completely cut ties.

He leaves a legacy behind, putting the Blues on a pedestal that they were not even close to when he bought them.

Chelsea Football Club owe their success to Roman Abramovich

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Official. Roman Abramovich: “I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I have taken the decision to SELL the Club”.



“I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners”. Official. Roman Abramovich: “I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I have taken the decision to SELL the Club”. #CFC “I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners”. 🚨🔵 Official. Roman Abramovich: “I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I have taken the decision to SELL the Club”. #CFC“I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners”. https://t.co/SCGhgYcAfm

Although the Blues were winning the odd trophy before Abramovich's takeover in 2003, his investment propelled the West London club to glory. He had the finances to bring the best managers and the best players to Stamford Bridge and he always delivered.

While his cut-throat policy of sacking managers was not appreciated by many, it ensured that the club was always in the midst of winning league titles and domestic/European cups.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five English clubs with the most trophies won since Roman Abramovich took over at Chelsea.

#5 Liverpool - 10

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

Liverpool, who recently won the Carabao Cup on penalties against the Blues, were not the most successful side in 2000s. Their Premier League trophy drought continued in the decade before they eventually won it in 2020.

Optus Sport @OptusSport



With City and Chelsea collecting seven Premier League titles in the last 10 years.



Are times changing or is



Catch more |



#OptusSport Just the 86 major trophies between Manchester United and LiverpoolWith City and Chelsea collecting seven Premier League titles in the last 10 years.Are times changing or is @Carra23 spot on?Catch more | watchoptus.tv/Carragher-Schw… Just the 86 major trophies between Manchester United and Liverpool 🏆With City and Chelsea collecting seven Premier League titles in the last 10 years.Are times changing or is @Carra23 spot on?Catch more | watchoptus.tv/Carragher-Schw…#OptusSport https://t.co/tGNgaDynU2

The Merseyside outfit are one of the most successful clubs in England but were taken aback when Abramovich took over at Chelsea. This meant that the Blues would be competing for the same trophies as them, but with massive financial backing.

Liverpool did win the Champions League in 2005 and a couple of domestic cups, but their major trophy haul of the last two decades has come under Jurgen Klopp. The German manager also defeated Abramovich's side in two finals (2019 UEFA Super Cup, 2022 Carabao Cup), both on penalties.

Regardless, Liverpool only managed to win 10 trophies during Abramovich's reign at Stamford Bridge.

#4 Arsenal (11)

Arsenal v Chelsea - FA Cup Final

Arsenal have always been one of the most successful clubs in England but their road to success was dithered when Abramovich took over at Chelsea.

Eric Njiru @EricNjiiru Since last league title win:

Chelsea- 5 years.

Man United -9 years.

Arsenal -18 years. Since last league title win:Chelsea- 5 years.Man United -9 years.Arsenal -18 years. https://t.co/4FMSvIjEHs

The Gunners, alongside Manchester United, were regularly competing for silverware in the early 2000s but a lot of it stopped after the Blues became a financial behemoth. To put this into context, Arsenal have not won a league title since 2004 and are yet to win the Champions League.

At the same time, the West London club have won the league on five occasions and picked up two Champions League titles. But it must be noted that Arsenal have defeated the Stamford Bridge outfit in two domestic Cup finals (2017 FA Cup, 2020 FA Cup).

Nevertheless, Arsenal have managed to win 11 titles since the Russian businessman took over their London rivals.

#3- Manchester City - 16

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Abramovich took over Chelsea in 2003 and gave inspiration to other wealthy businessmen/organizations to do the same with other football clubs. Hence, in 2008, Sheikh Mansour, one of the wealthiest personalities in the world, bought Manchester City.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT



Manchester City have recently won their 5th Premier League title, reclaiming the trophy from Liverpool and confirming the status of the EPL's most successful team over the last decade.



Now, we take a deeper look into their campaign. 🧐 | ANALYSIS OF A CHAMPIONManchester City have recently won their 5th Premier League title, reclaiming the trophy from Liverpool and confirming the status of the EPL's most successful team over the last decade.Now, we take a deeper look into their campaign. 🧐 | ANALYSIS OF A CHAMPIONManchester City have recently won their 5th Premier League title, reclaiming the trophy from Liverpool and confirming the status of the EPL's most successful team over the last decade.Now, we take a deeper look into their campaign. 👇 https://t.co/gBO5Cb1g8y

The Cityzens were not the most successful club before the takeover but have since racked up titles throughout their spending spree. Like the Blues, they have signed the best players and the best managers.

However, while they have five League titles, their owners have not been able to witness European glory. Their most recent shot at winning it was ruined by the Stamford Bridge outfit itself in last year's UCL final.

But they have still managed to win 16 titles since Abramovich's takeover of Chelsea, which is quite a feat.

#2 Manchester United - 21

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Manchester United are the most successful club in the history of the Premier League. The Red Devils were arguably the only ones to challenge Chelsea's success during the initial years of Abramovich's takeover.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball If Man United fail to win the Champions League this season, they'll be on their worst trophy drought since the club was last relegated 🤕 If Man United fail to win the Champions League this season, they'll be on their worst trophy drought since the club was last relegated 🤕 https://t.co/4rwaGlIbVR

In the early 2000s, Arsenal and Manchester United used to compete for major silverware in England but the Blues broke that duoply in 2005 by winning two consecutive league titles.

Sir Alex Ferguson & co then responded by winning five league trophies in the next seven seasons, thereby portraying their might. In the process, they also defeated the West London club in the UCL final in 2008 on penalties.

However, it is worth noting that they have not won the Champions League title since and have not won a league title since 2013.

Despite that, they have won 21 titles in the last 19 years, making them the joint-most successful English club in Abramovich's era at Chelsea.

#1 Chelsea - 21

FIFA Club World Cup final

It is only fitting that the last trophy Abramovich would win during his reign at Chelsea was the FIFA Club World Cup, thereby 'completing football'. The last 19 years have been a fairytale for the Stamford Bridge faithful.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



If this is the end, thank you Roman Abramovich. 19 years. 21 trophies. Every major trophy won.If this is the end, thank you Roman Abramovich. 19 years. 21 trophies. Every major trophy won.If this is the end, thank you Roman Abramovich. 💙 https://t.co/EK405yvjEC

From winning consecutive league titles between 2004-2006 to lifting the UCL title twice, the Blues have stamped their authority on world football. Money was never an issue for the Russian oligarch and he made sure that the club developed in every aspect of the game.

The youth academy he set up following the takeover is producing dividends today, showcasing the importance of the businessman. While several managers have been sacked in the process, winning trophies has always been the main agenda during the Russian's time at the club.

In his 19-year reign, the Blues won 21 titles, with success guaranteed year-after-year. Abramovich will go down as one of the best owners of a football club, solely due to everything he has done for Chelsea over the last two decades.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava