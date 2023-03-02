Top 5 English clubs that have won the most major trophies in history

It is unfathomably difficult for an English club to stand out, particularly on the basis of trophies won. Courtesy of breakneck competition in the domestic scene and mighty European opponents, it is hardly easy for clubs to accumulate silverware.

Unlike a few blessed teams abroad, English clubs do not have the privilege of being in one or two-horse races. They have to fight for every trophy, from the first kick of the ball to the last.

Over the course of history, only a handful of English clubs have managed to attain trophies on a regular basis. Below, we will take a look at the five most successful English teams in history, and shed light on the trophies won over the course of their existence. Now, without further ado, let’s get to it.

Data via: Transfermarkt

#5 Chelsea — 34 major trophies

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Chelsea have steadily established themselves as one of the most formidable English teams out there. However, for the first half a century of their existence, they did not win a single major trophy. Their first trophy, which was the English top-flight title, came in 1955, a cool 50 years after the club’s formation. The next league title took another 50 years, with it coming under Jose Mourinho in 2005. Since then, they have won four more Premier League titles (2006, 2010, 2015, 2017), taking their total to six.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Our dressing room was a positive place 12 months ago, players just don’t look motivated when they come on to the pitch. Could be the lack of confidence because of the bad results, such a depressing time to be a Chelsea fan. Our dressing room was a positive place 12 months ago, players just don’t look motivated when they come on to the pitch. Could be the lack of confidence because of the bad results, such a depressing time to be a Chelsea fan. https://t.co/POW6RxKLhL

Chelsea have won the Champions League twice (2012, 2021), eight FA Cups, five League Cups, and four Community Shields. Additionally, they have bagged two UEFA Super Cup trophies, two Cup Winners Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, and two Europa Leagues. They have also four second-tier league titles to their name.

#4 Manchester City — 36 major trophies

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

With six Premier League titles won in the last 11 years (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022) Manchester City have emerged as the most consistently brilliant team in England. Before the Qatari takeover in 2008, however, they struggled to find their footing in the league, winning only two league titles before then (1937, 1968).

Manchester City are yet to win the UEFA Champions League or the Europa League, with the 1970 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup being their only European trophy. Coming back to the domestic scene, City have won six FA Cups, eight EFL Cups, and six English Super Cups. They have also won seven league titles in the second tier of English football.

#3 Arsenal — 47 major trophies

Chelsea v Arsenal - FA Community Shield

With 13 top-flight titles to their name, Arsenal are the third most successful team in the top-most tier of English football. The Gunners have not won the Premier League since 2004, but given how they have performed this season under Mikel Arteta, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them end the drought.

Arsenal are the only team in the history of the division to go an entire campaign without tasting a single defeat. They achieved that sensational feat in the 2003-04 season, winning 26 times and drawing the remaining 12 games. Their previous titles came in 2002, 1998, 1991, 1989, 1971, 1953, 1948, 1938, 1935, 1934, 1933, and 1931. Like Manchester City, the north Londoners are still searching for their first UEFA Champions League trophy.

Arsenal @Arsenal An 11th goal of the season for our number 11 An 11th goal of the season for our number 11 😍 https://t.co/ExGScXqq8A

In addition to 13 first-division titles, Arsenal have won 14 FA Cups, 16 English Super Cups, two EFL Cups, one UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, and one Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

#2 Manchester United — 69 major trophies

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final

Manchester United secured a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on 26 February, clinching their first trophy since 2017. The first piece of silverware under Erik ten Hag took United’s trophy haul to 69.

With 20 titles, Manchester United currently hold the record for winning the Premier League the most number of times. Their first top-flight title came in 1908 while the last one arrived in 2013. They also won the first-division title in 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965, 1967, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2011.

Manchester United have also won three UEFA Champions League trophies (1968, 1999, 2008), 12 FA Cups, six EFL Cups, and 21 English Super Cups. Additionally, Manchester United have bagged one Intercontinental Cup, two second-tier league titles, one UEFA Cup Winners Cup, one Europa League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup.

#1 Liverpool — 70 major trophies

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

With 70 major trophies won to date, Liverpool are currently the most successful team in England. The Merseysiders are six-time European champions, with no English club bagging as many in their history.

Liverpool won their first Champions League/European Cup in 1977 and successfully defended it in 1978. Their last European triumph came in 2019, with them winning three more Champions Leagues in between (1981, 1984, 2005). Their comeback win, where they clinched victory on penalties (3-2) after overturning a 3-0 deficit over AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final, remains etched in history.

Liverpool FC @LFC Perfectly timed from Stefan 🤌 Perfectly timed from Stefan 🤌 https://t.co/bgWsXvPnWE

Liverpool have 19 top-flight titles to their name. They emerged as the best in the division in 1901, 1906, 1922, 1923, 1947, 1964, 1966, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, and 2020.

They have also won eight FA Cups, nine EFL Cups, three UEFA Europa Leagues, four UEFA Super Cups, 16 English Super Cups, and one FIFA Club World Cup. Additionally, Liverpool have won the second-tier championship four times.

Poll : 0 votes