The transfer season is an equally anticipated fiasco within the realm of football. Players, clubs and fans are all excited to see what unravels before the start of the new season.

Ever since Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a whopping sum of €222m back in 2017, the transfer market has gone for a toss in terms of inflation. After the Neymar move, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho, João Félix and many others made massively inflated, big-money moves.

The transfer window is often an opportunity for relatively smaller clubs to earn big bucks in return for their well-nurtured prodigies. Clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Ajax, among others, are the frontrunners in terms of profiting the most because of their starlets.

Getting into the present-day scenario, the 2021 summer transfer window has arguably been the craziest one in a long time. While we've seen surprising moves like Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos on free transfers, a good chunk of players have switched sides for hefty fees.

On a similar note, let's take a look at the top 5 European clubs with the highest transfer income this summer.

#5 Borussia Dortmund — €108m

Jadon Sancho moved to Manchester United for €90m

As mentioned previously, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are one of the best clubs when it comes to breeding superior quality young talent.

Over the course of years, Dortmund's offload list has included a few of the world's best players. Ilkay Gundogan, Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembélé and Christian Pulisic headline this list.

This term, Dortmund has collected a total of €108m from sever player sales. A major chunk (€90m) of it came from Jadon Sancho, who moved to Manchester United after lengthy speculation.

#4 RB Leipzig — €112m

Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konaté earned the big bucks for RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig haven't had a fine transfer season in terms of retaining a few of their most prominent members. They have lost three of their star players in the form of Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté and Marcel Sabitzer, to bigger clubs (Bayern Munich & Liverpool).

In addition, they also had to let go of their coach Julian Nagelsmann, who decided to join the Bavarians as well. However, the Bundesliga outfits earned a handsome sum in return. While Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konaté added €42,500,000 and €41,500,000 respectively to RB Leipzig's wallet, Marcel Sabitzer earned them €15,000,000.

The club used the funds to bolster their side by replacing the departed players with some promising individuals. Portugal's skillful striker André Silva and USA's promising talent Caden Clark are the most notable arrivals at Leipzig this summer.

