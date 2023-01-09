Top 5 European clubs that won the most games in 2022

Dominance without end-product counts for naught in the world of football. Trophies and titles are won only by teams that can make the most of the opportunities that fall their way. So, when it comes to judging the quality of a team, there's no metric more reliable than matches won.

In today’s list, we will take a look at five teams that held their own in 2022, picking up many favorable results along the way. Here are the top five European teams that won the most number of games in all competitions in 2022:

#5 Barcelona — 31 games won

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander

Replacing Ronald Koeman, Xavi took charge of Barcelona in November 2021. He helped turn his club’s fortunes around, propelling them to an admirable second half of the 2021-22 campaign. Under Xavi, Barcelona won 14 of 20 La Liga matches (2021-22 season) in 2022. They lost three and drew three of their remaining six fixtures.

Barca won two Europa League games before being knocked out by Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals. They also won one Copa del Rey fixture prior to their elimination at Athletic Bilbao hands in the Round of 16.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Points won by Barcelona after 16 league matches: (48 points possible)



- 18/19 Valverde: 34 points

- 19/20 Valverde: 35 points

- 20/21 Koeman: 28 points

- 21/22 Koeman & Xavi: 24 points

- 22/23 Xavi: 41 points Points won by Barcelona after 16 league matches: (48 points possible)- 18/19 Valverde: 34 points- 19/20 Valverde: 35 points- 20/21 Koeman: 28 points- 21/22 Koeman & Xavi: 24 points- 22/23 Xavi: 41 points https://t.co/cvNsZktZIB

In the 2022-23 La Liga season, Barca recorded 12 victories in 15 La Liga fixtures in 2022 (two draws, one defeat). They picked up two triumphs in the Champions League prior to their group-stage elimination.

#4 Paris Saint-Germain — 32 games won

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino fired Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title but failed miserably in both the Champions League and the French Cup. The French side were knocked out in the Round-of-16 stage of both cup competitions.

In the second half of the 2021-22 season (in 2022), Pochettino took PSG to 12 Ligue 1 wins (four draws, three defeats), one Champions League victory, and a solitary French Cup triumph.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen PSG officially confirm they will travel to Riyadh to play an Al-Nassr/Al-Hilal XI on January 19. The match will see Ronaldo vs. Messi. PSG officially confirm they will travel to Riyadh to play an Al-Nassr/Al-Hilal XI on January 19. The match will see Ronaldo vs. Messi. https://t.co/s2UF3AeGph

Christophe Galtier replaced the Argentine manager ahead of the 2022-23 season and established PSG as a force to be reckoned with. Galtier started his reign with a 4-0 French Supercup win over Nantes. Next in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, PSG picked up 14 victories and played out two draws. Finally, in the Champions League, PSG secured four group-stage wins and endured two draws.

#3 Manchester City — 37 games won

Manchester City v Fulham FC - Premier League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola took his team to 37 victories in 2022, helping them successfully defend their English Premier League crown in the 2021-22 season. The Cityzens secured all three points in 13 of their 18 Premier League matches in the 2021-22 season last year.

They also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they were beaten by Real Madrid. En route, they picked up three victories. Additionally, they reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, winning four games before being knocked out by Liverpool. Finally, they nicked one victory in the EFL Cup third round before being knocked out by West Ham United in the next.

Squawka @Squawka Thomas Tuchel beat Pep Guardiola's Man City three times in his first four months in charge of Chelsea, including the 2021 UCL final win.



Graham Potter has lost to Pep Guardiola's Man City three times in his first four months in charge of Chelsea, failing to score a single goal. Thomas Tuchel beat Pep Guardiola's Man City three times in his first four months in charge of Chelsea, including the 2021 UCL final win.Graham Potter has lost to Pep Guardiola's Man City three times in his first four months in charge of Chelsea, failing to score a single goal.

Last year, City played 16 games in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, winning 11 of them, losing twice, and drawing thrice. In the Champions League, they came out on top in four group-stage fixtures, drawing the other two. Lastly, in the EFL Cup, they picked up two big wins over Chelsea and Liverpool in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

#2 Real Madrid — 37 games won

Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga Santander

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid secured a treble last year, bagging the Champions League, La Liga, and the Spanish Supercup. Los Blancos nicked 12 wins last year in the 2021-22 La Liga season, enduring three defeats and four draws.

In the 2021-22 Champions League season, they bagged four wins and suffered three losses. In the Spanish Supercup, they picked up two victories. Finally, in the Copa del Rey, they won two games before being eliminated by Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“There will be time to think about my future…”, he added. Carlo Ancelotti clarifies on links about Brazil job: “I don’t know the future but I’m so happy at Real Madrid. I’m under contract until 2024 and if they don’t sack me, I won’t leave”, tells Radio Rai.“There will be time to think about my future…”, he added. Carlo Ancelotti clarifies on links about Brazil job: “I don’t know the future but I’m so happy at Real Madrid. I’m under contract until 2024 and if they don’t sack me, I won’t leave”, tells Radio Rai. 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid“There will be time to think about my future…”, he added. https://t.co/JFJPw438HT

Carlo Ancelotti’s men enjoyed a bright start to the 2022-23 season, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the UEFA Supercup. In 2022, Los Merengues played 15 games of the 2022-23 La Liga season, picking up 12 victories and losing points in three matches (two losses and a draw). In the Champions League, they picked up four group-stage victories in 2022.

#1 Liverpool — 43 games won

Liverpool FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp secured a chart-topping 43 wins across all European competitions in 2022. The German manager oversaw 19 2021-22 Premier League fixtures in 2022, taking the Reds to 16 victories and three draws. The Merseysiders finished second in the Premier League last season, a solitary point behind champions Manchester City (93 points).

In the Champions League, they went all the way to the final, where they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid. En route to the grand event, they won four games, lost once, and played out a draw. Liverpool won both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup last season, beating Chelsea in both cup finals. In the FA Cup, they bagged six victories while two others came in the EFL Cup.

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times Despite what the press and social media say, Darwin Nunez has been a rare consistent performer for Liverpool this season. He plays with an energy and aggression that a number of the older champions at LFC completely lost. Sometimes the answer is as simple as fresh legs and ideas. Despite what the press and social media say, Darwin Nunez has been a rare consistent performer for Liverpool this season. He plays with an energy and aggression that a number of the older champions at LFC completely lost. Sometimes the answer is as simple as fresh legs and ideas.

Liverpool secured a 3-2 Community Shield triumph over Manchester City at the start of the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, they could not maintain the positive momentum. The Reds bagged only eight Premier League victories in the 2022-23 season last year, suffering four defeats and four draws.

In the Champions League, they picked up five victories and fell to a solitary defeat. Finally, in the EFL Cup, they secured a third-round win over Derby County before being eliminated by Manchester City in the next round.

Poll : 0 votes