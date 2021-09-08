Transfer Deadline Day. Oh, how clubs love the lure of the final day of the transfer window. Why, do you ask? Well, you get the best deal on the player, that's why! Be it 'assets' whom clubs want to move on, or coveted players who drop transfer bombs during the window.

Of course, the deal can be great for either the selling club in terms of the transfer fees received, or it can work out really well for the player and the buying club. It all depends on perspective at the end of the day, given that such blockbuster deadline day deals involve massive transfer fees and player wages.

The deadline is the day when clubs not only clear out their squads but try one last time for their targets. It's a day that essentially shapes the season ahead for the club, be it clearing deadwood or getting new players on a cut-price deal.

On that note, let's have a quick look at the players who made this particular list.

Top 5 most expensive deadline day signings of all-time

#5 Ronaldo (from Inter Milan to Real Madrid)

Arguably the greatest striker to have ever played our beautiful game. He was gifted with supreme natural ability and a majestic ease whenever he was on the ball.

Ronaldo, the "El Fenomeno" of world football, created history when he signed for Real Madrid's Galacticos from Inter Milan. He signed for a record €46 million on deadline day.

A deal that would go down as one of the greatest transfers ever, even if it was for a Ronaldo past his prime. What Real Madrid brought to the world in 2002, was surely the missing starlet in their extravagant attacking lineup. More importantly, another elite superstar who went on to win multiple titles for the club.

Ronaldo Nazario is at #5 on our list of the top five most expensive deadline signings of all time.

#4 Mesut Özil

Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League

In 2013, Florentino Perez was looking to free up funds for a new galactico to take Real Madrid to the next level. It was Real Madrid's star creative-general Mesut Özil who made way as English giants Arsenal came calling.

Spending a record amount at the time in 2013, Arsene Wenger snapped up the Özil signing at the earliest. They announced him as Arsenal's new no.10 playmaker.

It was a deal which at the time was the highest the club had spent on any player. For €50mn in transfer fees to Real Madrid on the summer deadline-day, Arsenal had signed one of the most coveted playmakers in the market.

In the end, the signing of Mesut Özil worked out okay for the player and club. He recently made his acrimonious exit after new management took over. Özil surely brought his superstar status to the club and always looked to give his best to the Gunners.

Mesut Özil is #4 on our list of the top five most expensive deadline signings of all time

