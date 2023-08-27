Top 5 most expensive transfers who have to justify their price tag in the 2023-24 season

The summer transfer window is in full effect across Europe. Clubs across the continent are making moves to sign players for big money or sell unwanted players in a bid to challenge for their respective goals for the season. As the cash gets splashed around, there are several usual as well as unusual narratives going on in the transfer window of 2023-24.

Much like previous seasons, Premier League clubs haven't shied away from their spending habits as clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and City have flexed their financial strength to lure some of the top names in the game.

Names like Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Josko Gvardiol and Rasmus Hojlund have been signed for astronomical fees. Newcastle are the latest entrant to this list as they have also followed suit with incomings like Sandro Tonali.

Kane moved to Bayern

Real Madrid have also made a statement transfer with Jude Bellingham while Barcelona are trying get the right names in. Bayern Munich's move for Harry Kane was also the talk of the summer as he made his much anticipated move from Tottenham. Another interesting aspect has been the activity from Saudi clubs to attract some of the top players across Europe with lucrative fees and salaries.

With about a week to go before the window closes, we have already seen four transfers breach the €100 million mark. However, a lot of these players will have to put in the shift if they are to justify the transfer fees their clubs shelled out.

#1 Declan Rice - West Ham to Arsenal

Rice has to prove his price tag

A Chelsea academy graduate, Declan Rice was given his big break at West Ham United. Over the last few seasons, the English midfielder transformed into a battling performer in the middle of the park for the Hammers and that was rewarded with a spot in the England side in the last two international tournaments.

Rice became a wanted player among the top clubs with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United showing interest. Instead, the 24-year-old will be tasked to marshal Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side as they hope to go one step further in the Premier League and return to the Champions League. With a staggering €116.60 million fee spent on the transfer, there will be a lot riding on Rice's shoulders.

#2 Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid

Bellingham has been sensational for Real Madrid

Since his Birmingham days, Jude Bellingham has been tipped to be a future footballing great. Interest was relatively high in the youngster as clubs like Manchester United were after his signature. However, he chose to move out of England and felt that Dortmund would be the right place to develop further.

Given the German club's record of developing youngsters, it wasn't really a surprise. In the short time he spent there, he developed into a top level midfielder who was again in demand.

Liverpool fought hard for his signing but the lure of Real Madrid managed to sway his mind for a cool €103 million transfer fee (+€31 million in addons). Bellingham will be tasked with rejuvenating Real's midfield for the foreseable future.

#3 Moises Caicedo - Brighton to Chelsea

Caicedo was part of a bidding war between Chelsea and Liverpool

The Equadorian wonderkid is not unfamiliar to those in the Premier League. Even when Brighton signed him two seasons ago from Independiente, they shelled out a significant amount for a player still in his teens. Regardless, his progress under Roberto de Zerbi meant that he was involved in a fierce transfer tussle between rivals Chelsea and Liverpool.

Brighton held firm of their valuation and their intention was clear - sell to the highest bidder. Todd Boehly and Chelsea finally won the race but being the second most expensive transfer of the window at €116 million (+€17.5m in addons), will surely weigh heavily on a 21-year-old who has just one season of Premier League football under his belt.

#4 Rasmus Hojlund - Atalanta to Manchester United

Hojlund has to adjust to the Premier League as soon as possible

Manchester United were in dire need of a new and young striker after the exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wout Weghorst last season. The Red Devils tried to go after the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen but zeroed in on the Danish sensation after a relatively decent season in the Serie A.

Hojlund will be facing a multitude of questions regarding the transfer not just for the €75 million United paid. He's still just 20 years of age but 10 goals in all competitions in his first season in top flight might suggest that United might just have overpaid. Add to that the challenges of transitioning from Serie A to the Premier League and it could be a tough season ahead.

#5 Romeo Lavia - Southampton to Chelsea

Lavia cost way more than he was worth

Much like Caicedo, Romeo Lavia was a breakout star from the last season. Despite Southampton's relegation, the Belgian teenager managed to carve out a name for being a tough tackling, intelligent midfielder. Another similarity to Caicedo was that Chelsea and Liverpool locked horns again for his services.

It looked close for the Reds but agains Chelsea managed to pip them for Lavia. Granted Lavia is a talented midfielder, but the price tag of €62.1 million for such an inexperienced player is quite a transfer gamble. He will be in focus as Chelsea embark on a rebuild under Todd Boehly's second season.

(All transfer amounts are in Euros and are taken from Transfermarkt)