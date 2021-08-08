Top 5 favourites for the 2021-22 Bundesliga golden boot

Over the years, the Bundesliga has been home to some of the most feared strikers of all time. From the likes of Gerd Muller and Klaus Fischer back in the day, to Claudio Pizarro and Miroslav Klose in the 2000's to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski in the 2010's. The German top flight has boasted stars who are known all over the world for their prowess in front of goal.

The 2021-22 season is no different. The Bundesliga currently boasts a strong selection of forwards who are set to have prolific seasons for their respective clubs.

Top five favourites to win the Golden Boot for the upcoming Bundesliga season

#5 Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Patrik Schick is ready to take his game to the next level

Following his exploits at Euro 2020 for the Czech Republic, Patrik Schick will be ready to finally announce himself in the Bundesliga. The Bayer Leverkusen hitman showed he is more than capable of leading the line, finishing second in the Euro 2020 Golden Boot race as joint top scorer with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Czech hitman netted 9 times in 20 starts in the league last season, and is ready to take his game to the next level in the 2021-22 campaign. Bayer Leverkusen have been in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer since the departure of both Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland. Schick seems like the player to take up that mantle.

Also, with Leon Bailey moving to Aston Villa this summer, Bayer Leverkusen will be relying on Schick more than ever to be the focal point of their attack. Expect the striker to reach the 20-goal mark in the upcoming campaign.

Goals, goals, and a few more #Bundesliga goals...



It's just what Patrik Schick does. 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/acblpJiXxX — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) August 5, 2021

#4 Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

Weghorst has been one of the Bundesliga's most dangerous strikers

Wout Weghorst usually goes under the radar, but the Dutchman has become one of the Bundesliga's most prolific strikers since joining Wolfsburg back in 2018. The forward has consistently improved in front of goal every season, reaching the 20-goal mark for the first time in the 2020-21 league campaign.

His exploits for Wolfsburg earned him a place in the Netherlands' Euro 2020 squad that reached the tournament's round of 16. Weghorst is a classic centre-forward with excellent finishing ability. The Dutchman seems able to find the back of the net whenever Wolfsburg need it the most, helping the German outfit finish 4th in the Bundesliga last season.

Expect Weghorst to surpass 20-goals in the 2021-22 season again and be right in the mix for the Bundesliga's Golden Boot.

Wout Weghorst has scored 26 goals in all competitions since the beginning of the 2020/2021 season.



Devestating CF. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/GHW348o54f — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 13, 2021

