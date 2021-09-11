The UEFA Champions League is Europe's most elite competition. The majority of the world's best players ply their trade in Europe and as such, it is the most high-profile continental club tournament in the world.

The UEFA Champions League features the greatest strikers in the world

Owing to the fact that the Champions League is made up of the very best teams from Europe's top leagues, the quality of football is unmatched. It's a stage where the best footballers in the world put their skills on display.

Four of the highest goalscorers in the history of the Champions League, namely Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, are all set to feature this season. So it's safe to say that we will have some elite goalscorers playing in Europe's elite competition.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top 5 favourites to win the UEFA Champions League Golden Boot.

#5 Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe finished second in the Champions League goalscoring chart last season. He scored eight goals and provided three assists in 10 appearances in the competition last term.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick against Barcelona and bagged a brace against Bayern Munich in PSG's run to the semi-finals in the 2020-21 season. The Frenchman made no secret of his desire to join Real Madrid this summer but has been forced to stay put.

He has an incredible supporting cast around him and on paper, Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season. They are certain to go a long way this term and Mbappe is expected to score plenty of goals once again.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo is the man with the most number of goals in the history of the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese international, who made a sensational return to Manchester United this summer, has scored 134 goals in the Champions League.

He has also been the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League in seven different seasons. Ronaldo is 36-years-old but he is still one of the best forwards in the game. He won the Serie A Golden Boot in the 2020-21 season with Juventus and also picked up the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 with Portugal.

Manchester United have a very promising set of players and Ronaldo's addition could just be the X-factor that they've seemed to miss in recent times. There's every chance that the Red Devils could have an extended run at the competition. If that's the case, then Ronaldo will have an impressive goal tally.

