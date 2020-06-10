Top 5 football kits leaked ahead of 2020/21 season

Top 5 football kits for 2020/21 that have been leaked on the internet.

Teams have been unique with their kits this season, representing some hidden aspects within the jerseys.

Thomas Müller showcases the new Bayern Munich home kit for season 2020-2021

The 2019/20 season is yet to be completed and fans all across the world have already started getting excited about the leaked kits of the favourite club for the 2020/21 campaigns. The kits are usually one of the biggest attractions for fans, as it represents the club they support. Clubs around the world earn a large portion of their revenue from merchandise sales, in which jersey's occupy the biggest portion.

Today we will take a look at the top five kits of various clubs for the 2020/21 campaign, none of the kits have been officially released and have been leaked online on various social media platforms.

#05 | AS Roma | Third Kit

The AS Roma third kit is a great example of simple and attractive at the same time.

The AS Roma third kit for the upcoming seasons slots in at the fifth spot on our list. The jersey has been designed by Sportswear brand Nike and is a great example of a simple yet captivating design. The kit in many ways is quite similar to the third kit of the Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Nike has followed a three-color scheme for the kit, using Black and Orange as its primary and secondary colors, while a white-colored pattern can be seen imprinted below the arms as they run along the sidelines.

#04 | Juventus | Home Kit

The Juventus home kit does keep the clubs color code, white and black as its base colors

The kit has a bright design, with white as its primary base color, which is supplemented by black stripes that look like tire marks, a slight reference to Juventus' sponsors Jeep. Juventus have a six-year contract with the automobile company that ends after the 2020/21 campaign.

Three golden stripes are running down the sides and are a reference to the sportswear brand Adidas, who have been their kit sponsors for the past 5 years and will continue to supply them with necessary apparel till 2027. The color of the stripes matches to that of the club crest and Adidas logo that are present on the jersey.

#03 | Real Madrid | Third Kit

The Real Madrid third kit has drawn attention from the Los Blancos fans.

The Real Madrid third kit for the 2020/21 season has drawn a lot of attention. The jersey follows a black and pink color combination, the deeper base color allows the lighter color to give a unique look to the kit.

The 3rd choice attire for the Los Blancos has pink floral patterns imprinted on it which is quite similar to some of the kits released by sportswear brand Puma so far. The sponsor logo has slightly been modified and now reads "Emirates Fly Better". It has similar three stripes running on its sides, that can be found on all Adidas kits this season.

#02 | Arsenal | Home Kit

Adidas has done some major new altercations to Arsenal's home kit.

Adidas have made a lot of changes to the traditional Arsenal home kit that has become iconic with the Gunners over the years. While the kit retains red and white as its base color, there have been some new and unique additions to the design. The home jersey has arrow-like marks that are running across the red colour on both front and back of the kit.

There have also been changes to the arm sleeves with a new thin red band that can be seen at the end. Similar to Real Madrid, Arsenal's kit sponsors Emirates have tweeked their design on the front of the jersey, which now reads "Emirates Fly Better" while for many years it has always appeared as "Fly Emirates"

#01 Olympique Marseille | Away Kit

The Olympique Marseille kit is perhaps one of the best kits that have been leaked on the internet.

The new Puma Olympique Marseille 20-21 away kit uses navy blue as its base color combined with a lighter shade of blue to complement the primary color. The jersey stands out for the unique way it represents the city of Marseille on its front.

The kit has received a lot of praise from not only Marseille fans on social media platforms but from football fans across the world. The beautiful color combination alongside the meaning it carries puts the Olympiques Marseille away kit for the 2020-21 season at the number one spot on our list.