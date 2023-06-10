Each year, the football world says goodbye to some of its biggest stars who decide that it's time to retire and hang up their boots. The reason for retirement varies from a decline in performance due to age, injuries, health issues, or desire to pursue other careers.

2023 has been no different as we have seen some top football stars close the cu. Here are five football legends who have retired so far this year.

#5 Bojan Krkic

Bojan retired way too early

Many might disagree with calling Bojan Krkic one of the game's legends, but the former Barcelona, Ajax, and Milan forward is one player that fans can easily relate to due to his talents early on in his career.

The former Spanish international is one of many promising youngsters who failed to live up to expectations. A graduate of the famous La Masia, Bojan was touted as the next biggest star from the academy after Lionel Messi.

However, the man who was dubbed the "new Messi" never reached the hype and has now retired before the Argentine himself. He announced his retirement in March 2023 at the age of 32.

Bojan's best years were with Barcelona where he won 10 major trophies which includes three league titles and two Champions League. He also had stints in the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Major Soccer League, playing for Stoke City, Mainz 05, and Montreal Impact respectively.

He was last contracted to Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe before calling it quits on his career.

#4 Joaquin Sanchez

Joaquin retired after a decent career

Spanish football legend Joaquin recently hung his boots at the end of the 2022-23 season after 24 years as a professional. The 41-year-old retired as one of the oldest active players in football and the longest-serving member in La Liga's history.

During his prime, the Spaniard was one of the most exciting talents in Europe. He was best known for his pace and acceleration alongside his terrific dribbling and crossing abilities.

Joaquin made 622 La Liga appearances (joint-record league appearances) scoring 78 goals and providing 68 assists in 20 seasons. He also won two Copa Del Reys with Real Betis and another with Valencia.

On the international stage, He represented La Furia Roja at two World Cups and the 2004 European championship, making a total of 51 appearances for the Spanish national team.

#3 Mesut Ozil

Ozil retirned in March 2023

Former German midfielder Mesut Ozil is regarded as one of the best playmakers of his generation. The 2014 World Cup winner was renowned for his technical skills, creativity, vision, and passing abilities.

Ozil achieved major success with Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, and Arenal, winning the DFB Pokal, La Liga, and three FA Cup titles respectively. In his prime, the German was an assist genius, topping the assists charts in La Liga and the Premier League in multiple seasons.

He left the Gunners in 2021 on a free transfer to Turkish club Fernabache. He also played for Istanbul Basaksehir before calling it quits in March 2023 at the age of 34.

In total, he recorded an impressive 137 goals and 262 assists in 737 games for club and country.

#2 Gareth Bale

Bale retired at 33

Gareth Bale's retirement at 33 came as a surprise to many. The Welsh winger had recently signed for Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles FC in the summer of 2022. He also captained his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup before announcing his decision to retire immediately after the Mundial.

The former Tottenham and Real Madrid winger is regarded as one of the best players of his generation. His pace, agility, speed, and technique made him one of the most dangerous left-wingers in the game during his peak.

Bale was a joy to watch during his prime days with the Lilywhites and Los Blancos. He won 15 major trophies with the Madrid club which includes five Champions League titles.

He scored three goals in 14 appearances across competitions for Los Angeles FC. He also won the MLS Cup and Supporters Shield during his short stay at the club. The Welshman has now switched to golf playing post-retirment.

#1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan announced his retirement after a 22 year playing career

The Swedish striker announced his retirement at the end of the just-concluded season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an illustrious career, enjoying notable success across all the clubs he played for.

The 41-year-old represented Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United, and Los Angeles Galaxy in a career that spanned 22 years.

Despite his controversial nature, Ibrahimovic is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time. He is also one of the most decorated footballers in the world with 34 major titles.

A renowned goalscorer, he registered 393 goals and 158 assists in 607 club appearances. He is also his nation's all-time goalscorer with 62 goals and 25 assists in 122 games.

