Top 5 Football Players In The World Right Now

Ayush Sood FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 05 Sep 2018, 13:22 IST

Ronaldo switched to Juventus from Real Madrid this summer

Football is a beautiful game. It has passion, excitement, energy and the power to bring people together. But the main reason for all of this is the players who play the game. They are the ones who create magic on the pitch that people love to watch.

They are the ones who turn the normal football fans into their religious followers. There are so many footballers around the globe but only a few of them make it to the top.

These players achieve the extraordinary to become the legends that they are. In this article, we will take a look at the top five football players in the world right now-

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC, Egypt)

Mo Salah, The Egyptian King!

Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah in 2017 for just £34 million. Since then, he has taken the footballing world by storm. In total, Salah has scored 46 goals and assisted 18 for Liverpool FC till now.

He was the top goal scorer in the Premier League last season and was awarded the Golden Boot. He was also voted as the PFA Player Of The Year 2017.

Salah along with Mane and Firmino has been ranked as one of the most dangerous attacks in Europe. This attack almost won Liverpool their first Champions League in more than 10 years.

Mohamed Salah is also known as "The Egyptian King". And he sure proved the worth of this title. Salah's penalty goal against Congo led Egypt to a 1-0 victory.

This goal was historical as it qualified Egypt for the FIFA World Cup. It was the first time since 1990 that Egypt had made it to the World Cup.

But after recovering from a shoulder injury, Salah wasn't in the best form and Egypt was knocked out from the World Cup in the group stages.

Lack of trophies has kept Salah from being the very best. But looking at how he has performed in such a short amount of time, it makes him one of the top players in the world right now.

