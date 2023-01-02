Top 5 footballers who moved to Asia at the end of their careers 

In recent years, it has become increasingly common for top players across Europe to move to Asia as they approach the twilight of their careers.

After enjoying successful spells in Europe, they make the switch to either maximize their earning potential, win more trophies or experience new challenges. Many Asian clubs offer lucrative wages and long-term contracts to high-profile players who are at the end of their careers.

Here's a look at the top five footballers who played in Asia at the tail end of their careers.

#5 Fabio Cannavaro

Cerezo Osaka v Guangzhou Evergrande - AFC Champions League Group G

2006 FIFA Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro is a high-profile star who moved to Asia after an illustrious career in Europe. The Italian defender, who is regarded as one of the best centre-backs of all time, spent 19 seasons playing in Europe.

He represented top clubs like Napoli, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid. Cannavaro won multiple major titles during his career, including the UEFA Cup, La Liga and the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

However, after a short second spell with Juventus in 2010, he signed a two-year deal with United Arab Emirates outfit Al Ahli. Cannavaro spent only one season at the club and was forced to retire after suffering a serious knee injury.

He made a total of 16 appearances for the Dubai-based club and scored two goals. After retiring, he was made a club ambassador at Al Ahli and later became an assistant coach at the club.

Cannavaro would also go on to coach other top clubs in Asia, namely Guangzhou Evergrande (China), Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia), and Tianjin Quanjian (China). He is currently the coach of Serie B club Benevento.

#4 Samuel Eto'o

Preliminary Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Former Cameroon international Samuel Eto'o is one of Africa's most decorated players ever. A prolific goalscorer, he won a plethora of major honors while playing for some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year represented clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea during the peak of his career. Eto'o also had brief spells in Russia and Turkey.

His last club appearance was with Qatar-based club Qatar SC. He spent just one season at the club, scoring six goals and creating one assist in 18 appearances before officially retiring from football.

Eto'o is currently serving as the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

#3 Xavi Hernandez

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona's current manager Xavi Hernandez was one of the best midfielders in the world in his prime. Alongside Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, he was part of one of the greatest midfield trios of all time.

Xavi spent 17 seasons with boyhood club Barcelona before leaving in 2015 for Asia. He joined Al Sadd, a Qatari club based in Doha, signing a three-year contract.

He was made captain of the club and led them to the league title in the 2018-19 season. He retired in 2019 after registering 23 goals and 27 assists in 97 games for the club.

Xavi was then appointed coach of Al Saad upon his retirement. He won seven trophies as their manager before leaving for Barcelona in 2021.

#2 Andres Iniesta

Vissel Kobe v Melbourne Victory - AFC Champions League Qualifying Playoff

Like Xavi, Andres Iniesta spent a major chunk of his playing days at Barcelona before leaving for Asia to finish off his illustrious career.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner spent 16 years at the Catalan club, making a name for himself as one of the best midfielders of all time before joining Japanese club Vissel Kobe in 2018.

The 38-year-old is still active and has registered 26 goals and 25 assists in 128 appearances so far for Vissel Kobe. He is the captain of the Japanese club as well.

#1 Cristaino Ronaldo

Real Sociedad v Manchester United: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo is the most high-profile star to complete a move to Asia. Ronaldo recently signed a two-and-a-half-year deal worth €200 million with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN



Mrsool Park

🗓️ Tomorrow, 3 Jan

7pm



#HalaRonaldo All eyes on Riyadh as the world's greatest @Cristiano will be unveiled in Al Nassr colours for the very first timeMrsool Park @VictoryArena_sa 🗓️ Tomorrow, 3 Jan7pm All eyes on Riyadh as the world's greatest @Cristiano will be unveiled in Al Nassr colours for the very first time 🔥⌛️📍 Mrsool Park @VictoryArena_sa 🗓️ Tomorrow, 3 Jan🕗 7pm#HalaRonaldo 💛 https://t.co/o2z8p1dnW4

The 37-year-old became a free agent after the termination of his contract at Manchester United by mutual consent. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will most likely end his illustrious career in the Middle East.

Poll : 0 votes