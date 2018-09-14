Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 forwards in Europe right now

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
462   //    14 Sep 2018, 12:11 IST

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
Lionel Messi

The competition for the best player accolade never seems to cease, as more talents emerge every year to showcase their skills across the world. From every corner of the continent, the fans love witnessing amazing gameplay and their various abilities.

As the 2018/19 campaign has begun, we have already seen some thrilling games and this season certainly promises plenty of drama and passion from previous years gone by. There are players who have stood out for their respective sides, with this article taking a look at Europe's best forwards on current form.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

#5 Eden Hazard

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard celebrating one of his goals this season

Having enjoyed an impressive World Cup campaign with his native Belgium side this summer, Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is in the best form of his life. The 27-year-old has scored two and assisted another two goals in just four league games, with the Blues aiming high under new management with Maurizio Sarri at the helm this term.

Hazard's sheer pace and insane dribbling skills help him skip past defenders with ease, while he is arguably the Premier League's most clinical winger at present.

Although he is yet to sign a new contract with the Blues, a move away from Stamford Bridge could fail to materialise - as he has verbally agreed to sign a new deal, should they qualify for Champions League football and show drastic improvement from last season's failures under Antonio Conte.

After a lacklustre showing across England's top-flight and among Europe's elite last term, Chelsea were able to manage an FA Cup triumph - little consolation for Conte - who was sacked in July.

As a result, the club's star players were heavily linked with transfers away - not least Hazard, who continues to attract interest from Champions League holders Real Madrid. First-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois joined Los Blancos, while Eden and Willian have remained.

Hazard does not have a lot of years left at his peak and you can understand his eagerness to finish his career with silverware in another of Europe's top leagues, such as Spain. His quality is undeniable and boasts world-class skills, so it's no surprise that supporters and critics alike expect plenty from him.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Lionel Messi Neymar
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Ranking the 7 best goal-scoring midfielders in the world...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
5 strikers who were forced to play as wingers?
RELATED STORY
Five records Neymar has yet to break.
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most valuable players in the world
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 7 left-footed footballers in the world...
RELATED STORY
4 Bold Predictions For The 2018/19 season in European...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us