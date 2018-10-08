6 best forwards so far in this season's Premier League

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

The Premier League has well and truly begun and it has been a treat to watch for the fans so far. While the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are competing for the title, teams like Tottenham and Man United are struggling at the moment. Arsenal, under their new manager Unai Emery have started grinding out results and are unbeaten in 8 games in all competitions.

Players like Eden Hazard and Aleksandar Mitrovic have had blazing starts to this campaign, with Hazard scoring 7 and assisting a further 3 in just 6 starts. Mitrovic, playing for the newly promoted, Fulham has scored 5 goals and assisted 1 so far which is really impressive for the player who Newcastle offloaded last season.

Let's take a look at the top forwards in this season of the Premier League:

#6 Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Serbian international who was offloaded by Newcastle last season to then Championship side Fulham impressed for his new team instantly, scoring 12 goals and assisting 1 in 17 Championship games, helping them make a return to the Premier League.

Ever since their return to the Premier League, he has helped Jokanović's side to a respectable start. He has scored 5 goals and assisted 1 in his 8 starts, to put that into perspective, Fulham have scored 9 goals.

Given his form, it seems baffling why Newcastle let him go in the first place, when they are clearly struggling for goals, and are winless with just 2 points to their name after 8 games, scoring just 6 goals.

If he keeps up his current form, he might also get a move to a better team or even get Fulham into the Europa League, which may seem unlikely, but given his form, it is very much possible.

