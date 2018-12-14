×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 5 Free agents available in the summer of 2019

harshit raghav
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
26   //    14 Dec 2018, 10:31 IST

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

In today's world of football where transfer records get broken every other transfer window, where transfer fees keep on soaring. There's always a player running his contract down maybe due to lack of wages being offered or probably just to join another club. But whatever the reason it's a true bargain in today's world to sign a good player for free. Yes, I'm talking about free agents.

In recent years Juventus is one team that has made a quite a name for signing some high-profile free agents recently Emre Can from Liverpool last summer. Just like Emre Can last season there are some other big names who are getting there contracts running out the summer of 2019. Let's have a look at the top 5 free agents available next summer.

#1 Toby Alderweireld

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

In the past few seasons, Toby Alderweireld has been one of the best center-backs in the Premier League. A regular starter for the Tottenham Hotspurs Alderweireld has a transfer value of 40,00 Mill. € according to transfermarket.com.

The Belgian has shared a strong partnership with his fellow Belgium international teammate Jan Vertonghen both for country and club who also has his contract running down in the next summer. PSG and Man Utd are reportedly highly interested in the Belgian along with Atletico and Juventus of course, you can never count Juventus out if there's a good free agent available.

But just like in Vertonghen's case spurs have an option to extend Alderweireld contract for one more year. Although, if Spurs choose to extend to his contract there's a release clause of reportedly around 25,00 Mill. € which will be a bargain for a 29-year-old defender who still has some more good years ahead of him. There definitely will be a transfer saga for Alderweireld in the coming summer.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Aaron Ramsey Anthony Martial
harshit raghav
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 free transfers of this decade
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Best XI of Free Transfers (2000-2017)
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: United could lose superstar...
RELATED STORY
Best XI of Free agents currently available 
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
5 best Bosman transfers of this Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
10 top class players who could be available for free next...
RELATED STORY
World-Class XI available on a free transfer in 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Lost Paradise of Football
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
Tomorrow MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
Tomorrow CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
Tomorrow TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
Tomorrow WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us