Top 5 Free agents available in the summer of 2019

In today's world of football where transfer records get broken every other transfer window, where transfer fees keep on soaring. There's always a player running his contract down maybe due to lack of wages being offered or probably just to join another club. But whatever the reason it's a true bargain in today's world to sign a good player for free. Yes, I'm talking about free agents.

In recent years Juventus is one team that has made a quite a name for signing some high-profile free agents recently Emre Can from Liverpool last summer. Just like Emre Can last season there are some other big names who are getting there contracts running out the summer of 2019. Let's have a look at the top 5 free agents available next summer.

#1 Toby Alderweireld

In the past few seasons, Toby Alderweireld has been one of the best center-backs in the Premier League. A regular starter for the Tottenham Hotspurs Alderweireld has a transfer value of 40,00 Mill. € according to transfermarket.com.

The Belgian has shared a strong partnership with his fellow Belgium international teammate Jan Vertonghen both for country and club who also has his contract running down in the next summer. PSG and Man Utd are reportedly highly interested in the Belgian along with Atletico and Juventus of course, you can never count Juventus out if there's a good free agent available.

But just like in Vertonghen's case spurs have an option to extend Alderweireld contract for one more year. Although, if Spurs choose to extend to his contract there's a release clause of reportedly around 25,00 Mill. € which will be a bargain for a 29-year-old defender who still has some more good years ahead of him. There definitely will be a transfer saga for Alderweireld in the coming summer.

