Top 5 free agents in Serie A

The Serie A has lacked star power over the years, with most of the league's big-name players usually being on the same team.

Whether that be AC Milan, Inter Milan or, more recently, Juventus, the Serie A has always had one dominant team that has had most of the league's pulling power in terms of attracting the best players in the game.

Top five free agents in the Serie A

The Serie A hasn't lacked quality over the years, as it has featured many fine players. This summer will be an interesting one, as a few of the Serie A's recognisable names will become free agents at the end of the 2020-21 season.

On that note, here are the top five Serie A players who will become free agents in the summer.

#5 Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan)

Hakan Calhanoglu in action for AC Milan

Hakan Calhanoglu has revived his career at 2020-21 Serie A leaders AC Milan. The Turkey international looked certain to leave the Rossoneri in the summer but has been a key player for Stefano Pioli's league leaders this season.

Calhanoglu has played predominantly as an attacking midfielder under Piolo, as opposed to on the wings under previous AC Milan managers. This change in position has enabled the Turkish midfielder to flourish.

Advertisement

Still only 26, Calhanoglu has many top years left in him. He stands out as one of the best free-kick specialists in world football at the moment and would be a solid pick-up for any team, should he leave the Rossoneri in the summer.

🔐 Most chances created in each of Europe's top five leagues



🇮🇹 Serie A: Calhanoglu - 59 (17 apps)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: Grealish - 55 (15)

🇫🇷 Ligue 1: Depay - 47 (19)

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Muller - 45 (15)

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Aspas - 37 (17 ) — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 15, 2021

#4 Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli)

Arkadiusz Milik has been frozen out at Napoli this season.

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik has had a forgettable stint at Napoli and could leave the Serie A club at the end of the season.

Advertisement

The forward has had a torrid time with injuries during his 5-year stay at Napoli but possesses enough quality to enhance any team that does sign him.

With the Pole not registered in Napoli's Serie A squad this season, a move away from Napoli looks imminent in the summer. Arkadiusz Milik has been linked with moves to some of Europe's top clubs, as the striker is still only 26 and has some of his best years ahead of him.

Marseille are in talks with Napoli over a deal for striker Arkadiusz Milik, who is also wanted by Juventus and Atletico Madrid. (Goal) pic.twitter.com/lp1HkSP1Tp — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) January 16, 2021