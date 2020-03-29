Top 5 free transfer signings by Juventus

Juventus are the absolute kings of free transfers and have found some of their best players following this strategy.

Here we take a look at top 5 free transfer signings by Juventus

Juventus remains the absolute king of free transfers. The Italian side is well aware of how to lure in magnificent players on a great bargain. They have signed world-class players for free in the past and are continuing to do so.

Carrying on their hunt for excellent players available for free, they recently signed Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain and Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal for free. The Bianconeri have added players to their roster who were thought to be past their prime but were rejuvenated in Italy. The Old Lady discovered some of their best players following this strategy.

Their current model of signing players on a free has earned them enormous profits as well. Juventus have transformed some unknown faces into one of the most exciting prospects and thus made them huge amounts following their sale.

Therefore without further ado, here we take a look at top 5 free transfer signings by Juventus:

1.Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo bids farewell to Juventus fans

Andrea Pirlo joined Juventus from AC Milan in 2011 on a free transfer. The Rossoneri offloaded the Italian thinking he was in the twilight of his career, but how wrong were they. Pirlo, in his four-year spell at Turin, won the Serie A four times and also managed to reach the UEFA Champions League finals in 2015, which they eventually lost to Barcelona.

The Italian peaked during his time with the Bianconeri. He made 164 appearances for them and had 19 goals and 38 assists to his name. Amongst his goals were some of his trademark free-kick goals. Pirlo formed a formidable duo alongside Claudio Marchisio, which provided a solid foundation for Juventus in the center of the park.

He indeed was one of the best bargains of this century.

2.Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba in action against SSC Napoli

Paul Pogba signed for Juventus in 2012 at a tender age of 19. The Italian side signed the Frenchman on a free from Manchester United, who later had to pay £89 million for the same player they let go for free.

Pogba established himself as one of the most exciting players in the world while plying his trade in Italy. The Frenchman in his 178 appearances for the Bianconeri had 34 goals and 40 assists to his name. Pogba was a vital player for both, Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri during their time as Juventus' manager. Both of them eyed Pogba as the key to unlocking the opponent team's defensive lines. In his four seasons with Juventus, he won four league titles and was also included in the FIFPro XI in 2015.

3. Sami Khedira

Sami Khedira in action against his former club in Champions League finals

Sami Khedira moved to Juventus after his contract with Real Madrid came to an end in 2015. The German cited that he was seeking a new challenge after conquering everything with Los Blancos. Therefore when Max Allegri called, he was convinced that he would become an essential player for the Bianconeri.

Khedira provided Juventus with some stability following the high-profile departures of Arturo Vidal and Marchisio. In his 144 appearances for the Old Lady, Khedira has 21 goals and 13 assists to his name. And he may not be done yet as he remains a prominent figure for the Italian Champions. The German international has won four Serie A titles, and there may be a few more to come.

4. Fernando Llorente

Fernando Llorente in action against Real Madrid

Fernando Llorente moved to Juventus in 2013 after leaving his boyhood club Atheltic Bilbao. The Spaniard enjoyed quite a successful stint with the Bianconeri, although it did not last long. The current SSC Naopili striker made 92 appearances for the Old Lady and scored 27 goals during the course. Additionally, he also had ten assists to his name.

Llorente, during his tenure in Turin, formed an extensive relationship with Carlos Tevez, who moved to the club in the same year as him. The pair's chemistry reflected in their performances as they formed a formidable strike partnership for the Bianconeri.

The Spaniard won two Serie A titles with Juventus and also came off the bench against Barcelona in the UCL finals in 2015 but could not turn the game into his side's favor.

5. Dani Alves

Dani Alves in action against Sevilla

In one of the most shocking transfers, Barcelona offloaded Dani Alves in 2016 for free. But Barca's loss was Juventus' gain. Although the Brazilian spent just one season in Italy, it was quite eventful. He won the domestic double with the Bianconeri and also reached the Champions League finals, which they ultimately lost out to Real Madrid.

Alves made 33 appearances for the Old Lady and scored six goals and made seven assists, which are extraordinary numbers for a defender. But the Brazilian left the Turin based club to join Paris Saint-Germain as he believed that he was misunderstood in Italy.