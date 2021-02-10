Create
Top 5 goal-scorers in the 2020-21 Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappe (right) is one of the frontrunners for the Ligue 1 Golden Boot this season.
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified 10 Feb 2021, 19:57 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Whoever feels Ligue 1 isn't competitive enough clearly hasn't seen a game in the French league this season.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the reigning champions, are far from the top of the table but are among the three Champions League spots.

Top five goal-scorers in the Ligue 1 this season:

There have been some amazing player battles for the league's Golden Boot award. Of course, Kylian Mbappe is in the reckoning, but there have been quite a few other stellar attackers this season who have lit up Ligue 1.

On that note, here are the top five goal-scorers in Ligue 1 this campaign:

#5 Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) - 11 goals

The Cameroonian is back in form after returning to France.

A highly underrated player, Karl Toko Ekambi joined Lyon permanently last summer. After impressing in a six-month loan spell last season, Ekambi has hit the ground running in the Ligue 1.

With 11 goals and six assists from 21 games this season, it is fair to say the Cameroonian is back in the competition with a bang. He has also forged a fearsome attacking partnership with Memphis Depay.

The striker previously shot to fame with a 17-goal haul with Angers in the 2017/18 season. But on current form, he could well surpass that tally this campaign.

#4 Boulaye Dia (Reims) - 12 goals

Dia has come of age for Reims.
Dia has come of age for Reims.

Boulaye Dia is not the most glamorous name in the list. But that's because his senior career only started three years ago. However, he has now become a revelation with Reims in the Ligue 1.

Having struck 12 league goals this campaign, the Senegalese has already posted career-best figures. He also scored an amazing hat-trick against Montpellier in October last year.

In a season where Les Rouges et Blancs have grossly underperformed, languishing in 14th place in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 standings, Dia's goalscoring exploits have given fans some reason to cheer.

Boulaye Dia has got the potential to be the next big thing in the French top flight.

Published 10 Feb 2021, 19:57 IST
Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Football AS Monaco Football Memphis Depay Kylian Mbappe Stade De France Football News Ligue 1 Teams
