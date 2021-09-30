Top 5 goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in UEFA Champions League history

Goalkeepers are one of the fundamental elements of the game of football. On the stage of the Champions League, their importance is far more magnified than in any other competition.

Multiple pressures play a role in their performances. After all, the modern goalkeeper is trusted to do far more than just save goals. They are expected to start the team's build-up. They are also expected to command the defence of the team.

The Champions League is surely the stage of the elite and the goalkeepers on this list have rarely disappointed.

On that note, let us take a look at

Top 5 goalkeepers with most clean sheets in UEFA Champions League history

#5 Manuel Neuer - 48*

Manuel Neuer is probably one of the most successful goalkeepers to have ever played the game we all love. The German goalkeeper has gone on to define a generation of sweeper keepers in the modern era. He is arguably the best goalkeeper in football's long history.

At 35 years old, Neuer still believes his best years are still to come for Bayern Munich. Having joined the German giants in 2011, Neuer is their captain and has won numerous titles for them and his national side.

A key highlight of Manuel Neuer's career came when he finished third in the Ballon d'Or rankings in 2014; only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

During his time at Bayern Munich, Manuel Neuer has made over 443 appearances for them. Out of 443, 120 of those appearances have come through his outings in the Champions League for Munich.

Manuel Neuer ranks fifth on the list of goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in UEFA Champions League history with over 48 clean sheets to his name.

#4 Petr Čech - 49

Petr Čech is a player who is often regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers to have ever played for Chelsea F.C.

He currently holds the role of Technical and Performance Advisor at Chelsea and often contributes to Chelsea's management operations.

His time at Chelsea as a goalkeeper has been a remarkable success where he has won four league titles. He also won one Champions League title and a Europa League trophy.

Petr Čech made over 111 appearances for Chelsea and Arsenal in the Champions League. Among those appearances, he has made a total of 49 clean sheets. This means he ranks fourth on the list of goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in UEFA Champions League history.

