Top 5 goalkeepers in the world

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.23K   //    20 Aug 2018, 09:59 IST

E
Alisson completed a move to Liverpool this summer

The role of a goalkeeper is pretty similar to the description of friendship in '13 Reasons Why'. It's complicated - as perfectly summed up by Iker Casillas' following quote:

Being a good person is like goalkeeper. No matter how many goals you save, people only remember the one you missed.

A player plying his trade between the sticks is obligated to possess intense mental strength and focus during the game since any simple error is most likely to end up in a goal. However, even though there's no denying that the said position requires profound mental and physical input, the goalkeepers are not generally blessed with the deserved acclamation and accolades.

On that note, let us take a look at the 5 best goalkeepers in football world presently.

Also Read: Top 5 defensive midfielders in the world

#5 Alisson Becker


Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Alisson Becker

Alisson became the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time (even if he only retained the status for less than a month) when he completed the move to Liverpool for an eye-watering fee of £65 million this summer.

Also Read: 5 goalkeepers Liverpool could have signed for less than £65m

The Brazilian was probably the most in-demand shot-stopper in the ongoing transfer window with a host of high-profile clubs across Europe keeping close tabs on him. And they had every reason to do so.

Alisson's showings for AS Roma in the 2017/18 season were simply phenomenal, to say the least, as he inspired the Italian club to the semi-finals of UEFA Champions League, where I Giallorossi lost out to Liverpool on aggregate.

Now even though AS Roma ended the season devoid of any major silverware, the 25-year-old's exceptional performances did not go abegging as he earned a rightful place in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season for making more saves (47) than any goalkeeper.

Besides, he also started ahead of Ederson for his national side in the World Cup 2018, which itself speaks volumes about his immense potential.



Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
