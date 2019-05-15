×
Top 5 goalkeepers in the world this season 

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.78K   //    15 May 2019, 10:03 IST

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League
Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

Goalkeepers have seen an incredible increase in reputation lately as top clubs such as Chelsea and Liverpool have paid more than €50 million to fill this particular position. They can play a crucial part for their respective teams and can even single-handedly save their club from inevitable defeats at occasions.

The goalkeepers of old, such as Oliver Kahn and Edwin van der Sar, established themselves as one of the most popular sportsmen in the world. Surprisingly, the shot-stopping role has evolved in modern football as several clubs tend to prefer a goalkeeper with excellent ball distribution skills.

Attacking football has garnered considerable attention recently as several clubs such as Manchester City and Chelsea have appointed a manager with this kind of philosophy. Hence, a ball-spraying goalkeeper would help them a lot to implement the style and to build attacks from the back.

Nevertheless, several 'traditional' shot-stoppers, who rely heavily on reflexes, such as Jan Oblak, can still catch considerable attention. Without further ado, let's take a look at this season's top five goalkeepers.

#5 Samir Handanovic

FC Internazionale v SS Lazio- Coppa Italia
FC Internazionale v SS Lazio- Coppa Italia

Inter Milan might have struggled to compete with Juventus for the Serie A title this season, but many might not notice that the Milan-based club are the second-best defensive team in the league. Luciano Spalletti's men have conceded just 28 goals in the league this season, just one mor than Juventus' 27.

Apart from their reputable defenders such as Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij, Inter also have Samir Handanovic, who has performed splendidly this season. It is no secret that the former Udinese goalkeeper is considered one of the best in his position in Europe.

Bought for just €6 million by Inter in 2012, Handanovic has been a bargain signing for the Italian giants as he has been the club's undisputable number one for the last seven seasons. A quick and impressive penalty stopper, who can save numerous threatening close-range shots, the 34-year-old has recorded an impressive 17 clean sheets in the Serie A this campaign.

Handanovic also excelled in Europe as he made seven saves when Inter faced Frankfurt at the San Siro and kept a clean sheet in more than half of his Europa League matches.

1 / 5 NEXT
