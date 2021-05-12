Top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League this season 

In the world of football, there are few things more satisfying than watching a goalkeeper celebrate with a bunch of his teammates after pulling off a worldie save. These moments could be just as crucial as an injury time winner.

Unlike strikers, who get numerous opportunities throughout the game to convert chances, goalkeepers don't share that luxury. A goalkeeper may go an entire game without being involved, but even a single lapse in concentration could cost the team three points.

Clean sheets are one of the main criteria that people jump to while assessing a goalkeeper. But basing their performance solely on that can be misleading, as the defenders, and to some extent the midfielders, play an equally important role in guarding the goal.

Nevertheless, with the 2020-21 Premier League season drawing to a close, let's take a look at the top 5 goalkeepers so far this campaign.

#5 Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel has been Leicester City's No. 1 goalkeeper in all of his nine years at the King Power Stadium. The Dane has also lifted the Premier League trophy in the 2015-16 season with the Foxes.

After a couple of 9th place finishes in the last four seasons, Leicester City have found their form this year and so has Kasper Schmeichel. With 83 saves and 11 cleansheets this season, Schmeichel has been an integral cog in Leicester's wheel.

#4 Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

Leeds United's Illan Meslier against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Illan Meslier has had a brilliant first Premier League season. With Leeds United back in the Premiership after sixteen long years, the 21-year-old has dealt with the pressure remarkably.

His tally of 136 saves in the league is second only to West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone. Meslier has kept 10 clean sheets in 34 appearances this season, making him the youngest Premier League goalkeeper to reach that tally.

Youngest @premierleague goalkeepers to keep 10 clean sheets



21y 54d Illan Meslier

21y 134d Joe Hart

21y 153d David De Gea

21y 201d Wojciech Szczesny pic.twitter.com/Csjb1D7957 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 25, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT