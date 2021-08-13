Top 5 goalkeepers to watch in the 2021-22 Premier League season

Goalkeepers in the Premier League arguably have the most thankless job in the world. Every little slip-up is mercilessly scrutinised, while very few of their saves get the praise they deserve. Despite such unfavourable odds, they turn up on every single matchday, hoping to elevate their teams to greater heights.

The English Premier League is blessed with some excellent shot-stoppers — keepers who can give any attacker a run for their money. Today, we will be taking a look at 5 goalkeepers who could do something extra special in the 2021-22 campaign. Now, without further ado, let us check out

5 goalkeepers you should keep an eye on in the 2021-22 Premier League season

#5 David de Gea (Manchester United)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea used to be one of the hottest names in the business back in 2018. All it took was a disastrous and unfortunate spell at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the sky came crashing down.

Manchester United backed one of their own throughout the 2019-20 campaign, but the return of only 13 clean sheets in 38 Premier League matches was not enough for the Red Devils to keep their faith in the Spaniard. They went ahead and brought back another Manchester United academy graduate, Dean Henderson.

David de Gea is certainly one of the best goalkeepers to feature in the Premier League. Even just basic stats prove that (not like you even need stats to prove that anyway)



But his recent form as come in to question and with the emergence of Dean Henderson as well

Last season, Dean Henderson finished the season strongly, starting seven of the final nine games of the 2020-21 Premier League season. Many are hoping for Henderson to get the nod ahead of de Gea this season, and it would be interesting to see how the Manchester United number 1 reacts to the threat.

#4 Ederson (Manchester City)

After dominating the 2020-21 Premier League season, Manchester City are prepared to continue from where they left off in the upcoming campaign.

Every Manchester City player played their part to perfection, and Ederson was no exception. The Manchester City keeper, who booked his third Premier League title in four years, was one of Pep Guardiola’s best performers in the 2020-21 campaign. Naturally, he will look to extend his excellent run in the English top-flight this season.

Ederson: Has kept more clean sheets (25) than any other Premier League goalkeeper since the start of the 2018/19 season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/UbgfUSInvo pic.twitter.com/4MyDVWls3I — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 8, 2019

Ederson, who is known for his excellent work on the ball, had kept a total of 19 clean sheets in 36 appearances, which no other keeper in the Premier League could match. Ederson will try to win his third consecutive Golden Glove this season, and we are not willing to bet against the Brazilian.

