Top 5 goalkeepers to watch in the 2021-22 La Liga season

It's been a bumpy ride for La Liga fans this term as the summer transfer window has brought them more bad news than good.

Undoubtedly, Spain's elite division houses plenty of potential and as the new season lines up, Liga fans are excited to see what this year brings.

There are many individual and team performances that await in another intense season. While the light often shines upon goal scorers and playmakers, we are going to discuss the goalkeepers in La Liga.

There is something special about the Liga goalkeepers. Their composure and agility are second to none. Spain's top-tier league has yielded enough goalkeepers with supreme abilities for the world to remember forever.

Iker Casillas, Victor Valdes and Ricardo Zamora are prime examples of the same.

Iker Casillas is the greatest goalkeeper of all time.



Many top-level goalkeepers have plied their trades in La Liga and each season we discover surprising talent. At the same time, the expected ones keep on raising their bars.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five goalkeepers to watch in the 2021-22 La Liga season.

#5 Álex Remiro - Real Sociedad

Álex Remiro finished above Barcelona's ter Stegen this season

Real Sociedad has been experiencing a fine run in form for the past couple of seasons. The 2020-21 La Liga saw Los Txuri-Urdin finish 5th in the table with 62 points that included 17 wins, 11 draws and 10 loss.

Sociedad conceded just 38 goals off 38 games, tallying Barcelona's numbers. While the Catalans' goal was guarded by the ever-famous ter Stegen, Real Sociedad had their own man — Álex Remiro, to take up the duty.

Remiro had a stellar season last term. He ended the season with 14 clean sheets. The Navarre native also saved two penalties (out of five) for his team. As Real Sociedad aims to finish above their last year's position, it is certain that Álex Remiro will have a massive role to play.

#4 Marc-André ter Stegen - Barcelona

ter Stegen achieved 100th clean sheet with Barcelona last year.

It would be a surprise to see Barcelona's main man not in the top three. Well, the club's recent painstaking transition has had an effect on everybody.

Barcelona saw a disappointing end to their 2020-21 La Liga campaign by finishing third behind champions Atletico Madrid and bitter-rivals Real Madrid. However, with 24 wins, seven losses and seven draws, Barcelona's season has been below-par only as per their own standards.

The German goalie earned his 100th clean sheet with Barcelona the previous season and also helped them secure the Copa del Rey trophy. With 11 clean sheets and 2.5 saves per match, ter Stegen remains one of the goalkeepers to watch out for.

