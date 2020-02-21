Top 5 goals from Leicester City vs Manchester City games

Leicester City vs Manchester City has produced some wonderful strikes over the years

This might not be a top-billing affair, but Leicester City versus Manchester City is a fixture that nevertheless promises and delivers plenty of drama and entertainment. Since the start of Leicester's title-winning campaign of 2015-16, the sides have met nine times in the Premier League and the clashes have yielded a total of 29 goals - that's an average of over three goals a game. Quantity aside, this fixture has witnessed some real quality strikes too!

Suffice to say, there are goals galore too in this billing this weekend. Here are the top 5 picks from the bunch.

#5 Shinji Okazaki | May 2017

One of Shinji Okazaki's finest strikes for Leicester

Leicester City's unsung hero, Shinji Okazaki scored many sublime goals while his time with the Foxes - whether it's that overhead kick versus Newcastle United, or the tidy finish against Everton, or even this bullet strike against City. Marc Albrighton whipped in a cross from the left that found Okazaki inside the area, and the Japanese international arrowed a thunderous volley straight into the back of the net with his weaker left foot. Absolutely majestic from Okazaki.

#4 Ricardo Pereira | December 2018

Of his 5 goals for Leicester so far, this one's the best

The Portuguese full-back has been a revelation since joining the Foxes in 2018. His maiden campaign was all about the assists, but this wonder strike against City would definitely feature if you were to compile his highlight reel. Leroy Sané's attempted clearance of Marc Albrighton's corner fell straight to Ricardo, who took one touch and blazed an effort into the far corner for Leicester's late winner from just outside the box.

#3 Sergio Agüero | February 2018

Sergio Agüero doing what he does best

Almost every discussion involving goals, involves Sergio Agüero. And why not, the Manchester City star has scored truckloads of them in the Premier League after all. Including this four-goal salvo against the Foxes. He took them to the cleaners all by himself that evening, and also capped off a memorable outing with an outrageous curler from outside the box. It did rattle the the bar before bouncing in off the line, but the technique and the execution was top-notch from the Argentine.

#2 Aleksandar Kolarov | December 2016

Aleksandar Kolarov placed his free-kick perfectly into the far corner

AS Roma's menacing wing-back might be pulling up trees in Serie A, but he made his bones at Manchester City. And even though he bowed out on a sour note, netting and assisting once each that season, the Serbian saved his best for this match.

This might have come in a losing cause, but Kolarov's free-kick was absolutely delightful. He curled the ball in over the Leicester wall from about 25-yards out and beyond the despairing dive of Ron-Robert Zieler for some consolation for the visitors.

#1 Riyad Mahrez | February 2016

Riyad Mahrez showed great skill before making equally great execution

The Algerian astro has proved to be a bang for the buck since signing for Manchester City in 2018, but some of his best moments in the Premier League have come in the colours of Leicester City. Take this peach for example. Mahrez, at the peak of his powers during the improbable title-winning season, made bunnies out of City's defenders when he skillfully evaded his markers to lash a ferocious effort into the bottom corner.

Grab yourselves a tub of popcorn before the kick-off as there might be more such screamers in tomorrow's clash!

Note: The time frame considered is from the 2014/15 season when Leicester City gained promotion to EPL