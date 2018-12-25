Top 5 goalscorers in the 2018/19 Spanish LaLiga

Jidonu Mauyon
25 Dec 2018, 11:11 IST

FC Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi

The Spanish LaLiga has been one of the most competitive leagues in Europe this season, with the inconsistencies of elite clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid affording other clubs the privilege to put themselves in contention for the Spanish title.

While the open nature of the title race has made the division look very interesting to many, the goalscoring exploits of a number of superstars is another thing that has stolen the attention of football fans during the past few weeks.

LaLiga has always possessed some of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe since a very long time and the same is the case this season as fantastic offensive superstars continue to set the division ablaze with their amazing goalscoring exploits.

Having witnessed these fantastic superstars finding the back of the net consistently from the beginning of the term down to the mid-season, we decided to take a look at the top 5 goalscorers in the Spanish top flight at the moment, ranking them by the number of goals they've scored so far:

#5 Wissam Ben Yedder

The striker has been in a sensational form this term

It has been another prolific LaLiga season for Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder so far, following his incredible exploits in the Spanish top flight during the previous term that saw him record an amazing 9 goals to his name in 25 appearances for the Andalusians.

The Frenchman has maintained his incredible goalscoring form in the division this season, finding the back of the net an impressive 8 times in 14 games, with which he has put himself among the most prolific finishers in the LaLiga so far during the campaign.

With about 21 games still left to be played in the Spanish top flight before the end of the campaign, only time will tell how many goals he will end up scoring for the Andalusian outfit.

