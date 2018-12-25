×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 5 goalscorers in the 2018/19 Spanish LaLiga

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
523   //    25 Dec 2018, 11:11 IST

FC Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi
FC Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi

The Spanish LaLiga has been one of the most competitive leagues in Europe this season, with the inconsistencies of elite clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid affording other clubs the privilege to put themselves in contention for the Spanish title.

While the open nature of the title race has made the division look very interesting to many, the goalscoring exploits of a number of superstars is another thing that has stolen the attention of football fans during the past few weeks.

LaLiga has always possessed some of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe since a very long time and the same is the case this season as fantastic offensive superstars continue to set the division ablaze with their amazing goalscoring exploits.

Having witnessed these fantastic superstars finding the back of the net consistently from the beginning of the term down to the mid-season, we decided to take a look at the top 5 goalscorers in the Spanish top flight at the moment, ranking them by the number of goals they've scored so far:

#5 Wissam Ben Yedder

The striker has been in a sensational form this term
The striker has been in a sensational form this term

It has been another prolific LaLiga season for Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder so far, following his incredible exploits in the Spanish top flight during the previous term that saw him record an amazing 9 goals to his name in 25 appearances for the Andalusians.

The Frenchman has maintained his incredible goalscoring form in the division this season, finding the back of the net an impressive 8 times in 14 games, with which he has put himself among the most prolific finishers in the LaLiga so far during the campaign.

With about 21 games still left to be played in the Spanish top flight before the end of the campaign, only time will tell how many goals he will end up scoring for the Andalusian outfit.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Golden Boot Football Top 5/Top 10 La Liga News
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
5 attackers who have started the new LaLiga campaign...
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the LaLiga Golden Boot - November 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 attackers in the La Liga right now
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19 Matchweek 17: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
4 LaLiga attackers who could compete for the Champions...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: Top 5 goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the LaLiga Golden Boot: October 2018
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: Top 5 performers in Lionel Messi's absence
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
04 Jan LEV GIR 11:30 PM Levante vs Girona
05 Jan ESP LEG 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Leganés
05 Jan REA RAY 05:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
05 Jan DEP VAL 08:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
06 Jan HUE REA 01:15 AM Huesca vs Real Betis
06 Jan EIB VIL 04:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
06 Jan SEV ATL 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
06 Jan REA REA 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
07 Jan GET BAR 01:15 AM Getafe vs Barcelona
08 Jan CEL ATH 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us