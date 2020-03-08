Top 5 goalscorers in the Manchester Derby

Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's top goalscorer, but what is his record in the Manchester Derby?

While the beautiful game is known for uniting the world over their love of the game, loyalty to one’s favorite football team can put even the closest of friends at daggers drawn. Because of the passion and competition involved in the game, football rivalries are as old as the beautiful game itself. And one of the biggest rivalries in football is the Manchester Derby.

Contested between two clubs set in Manchester, the Manchester Derby pits Manchester United against Manchester City and was first played in 1881. Old Trafford and the Etihad are situated approximately 4 miles apart, yet such is the rivalry between the two sets of fans that the distance between the blue half and the red half of Manchester just cannot be circumvented.

Despite the recent shift of power, the Manchester Derby is as hotly contested as ever and scoring a goal in this tie can propel even newcomers to overnight stardom. Ahead of thBut who are the top 5 goalscorers in the Manchester Derby? Read on to find out.

#3 Bobby Charlton (Manchester United) and Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Sergio Aguero

It is not a wonder that the second-highest goalscorer in Manchester United’s history has made it into this top 3 list. Sir Bobby Charlton was central to United’s turnaround in the face of extreme adversities after the ill-fated Munich disaster.

The Englishman went on to be the face of the United revolution under Sir Matt Busby and went on to score 249 goals from 758 appearances for the Red Devils. Incidentally, Charlton scored 9 goals in the Manchester Derby, which makes him the joint third-highest goalscorer in the fiercely contested tie. Joining him in the third position is current Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine has already written his name in City folklore and is one of the greatest foreigners to have played in the Premier League. Aguero has 254 goals from 367 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions and has scored 9 goals in the Manchester Derby.

He is the only player on this list who still plays for either club. The Argentinean last scored against United in November of 2018, at the Etihad in the Premier League, as City won the game 3-1 in the final weeks of Mourinho’s reign at Old Trafford.

