To score a goal for Manchester United is a matter of football heritage. Becoming a record goalscorer for the Red Devils reserves you a place in Mancunian heaven.

For the men who have done it, the game has rewarded them with all the glory they deserve. For men who are yet to, they are not short of examples of former (and current) Devils who have bled to score in order to bring glory to one of the most prestigious football clubs in the world, Manchester United.

On that note, let's take a quick look at the

Top 5 goalscorers in Manchester United history

#5 George Best

George Best was one of the greatest players to ever play a game for Manchester United, and probably one of the greatest players in the history of football. One third of the famous United Trinity, George Best is a United hero who went on to win titles of paramount importance to Manchester United's immense heritage.

A player who left behind a legacy that saw him achieve numerous titles for the club and the 1968 Ballon d'Or.

A two-time English Champion (1967 & 1965), a one-time English FA Cup winner (1963) and winner of the prestigious European Championship in the 1967-68 season for Manchester United. George Best is right among the most prominent goalscorers for the club with 179 goals to his name across 470 appearances during his time at the club.

"There have been a few players described as 'The new George Best' over the years, but this is the first time it's been a compliment to me."



#4 Jack Rowley

Jack Rowley in his 17 years as a Manchester United player

The magical 17 years that United legend Jack Rowley spent at Manchester United would surely go down as one of the most successful periods in their history.

The original "Gunner" from the 1940s Manchester United team. An imperative part of the team under Sir Matt Busby that got Manchester United back into the first division of English football. Rowley played as a centre-forward under the legendary manager.

Jack Rowley was a winner of the FA Cup from the 1948 season and a champion of the English Football League in the same season. Jack Rowley finds himself as #4 on the list of the greatest goalscoring players for Manchester United with his astronomical 211 goals for the elite club.

🇾🇪 Two players who scored goals , both scoring over 200 goals for United

