Top 5 goalscorers in Real Madrid history

The whole history of Real Madrid revolves around exciting attacking football. Yes, there have been some fine defenders in their ranks, but they, too, have had a knack for hitting the back of the net.

It is no surprise that Real Madrid have had the privilege of some of the best attacking talents in the history of the sport. These legends have not only gone down in Real Madrid’s illustrious history books but have also inspired generations of goalscorers.

Today, we will take a look at five Real Madrid legends who have defined the art of goalscoring at this great club.

The 5 greatest goalscorers of Real Madrid

#5 Karim Benzema

When Real Madrid signed Karim Benzema from Lyon in 2009, not many expected him to be the club’s front man 12 years later. But here he is, leading the unpredictable forward line of Real Madrid as an exemplary leader.

The former Lyon man has had some rough patches over the last decade, but his perseverance has come out on top every single time. During Cristiano Ronaldo’s nine-year stay at the club, Benzema was more than happy to play second fiddle. Now, with the Portuguese gone, Benzema has been a dependable source of brilliant play and plenty of goals.

Karim Benzema has participated in 5 goals in his first 3 games in La Liga (two goals and three assists) for the 1st time in his career at Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/m8nYcnSMuO — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) August 28, 2021

Benzema, who scored four goals at Euro 2020, registered 87 goals and 34 assists in the last three seasons for Real Madrid across all competitions. This season, too, he has kicked off with a bang, scoring two goals and providing three assists in three 2021-22 La Liga fixtures.

The four-time Champions League winner has played 562 games for the Whites, scoring 281 goals and providing 147 assists.

#4 Santillana

Santillana: One of Real Madrid's greatest goalscorers

Carlos Alonso Gonzalez, aka Santillana, signed for Real Madrid in 1971. The 19-year-old Spanish forward was already a star at Racing de Santander by the time he signed for Los Blancos and did not take much time to settle in. He scored 10 goals in his debut season to get on Madridistas’ good books and has stayed put after 40 years.

Santillana was known for his vicious movement inside the box and outstanding heading ability. Despite being of relatively short stature (1.8m), he was able to score sensational headers, leaving the opposition in awe.

The Flying Carlos SANTILLANA of Real Madrid (1979) pic.twitter.com/FjOrh9ZHyL — Old School Panini (@OldSchoolPanini) December 15, 2020

He spent 17 seasons with Real Madrid, playing 645 games and scoring 290 goals. During his stay, Real Madrid won 16 trophies, which included two UEFA Cups and nine La Liga titles among other honors.

