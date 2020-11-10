Top 5 goalscoring midfielders in the world right now

Though the forwards or the strikers are the ones who are primarily tasked with putting the ball in the back of the net, we know that goals can come from anywhere. Having players who can add goals from midfield is a big bonus.

Some of the best teams in history have had midfielders who add to the goal tally on a regular basis. These players are versatile and are adept at both pulling the strings from midfield as well as popping up in scoring areas to deliver a decisive blow to the opposition with their eye for goal.

There had been a sort of a decline in goalscoring midfielders in the second decade of the 21st century but it looks like they are back in relevance and how. Let's take a look at the top five goalscoring midfielders in the world right now.

#5 Luis 'Pizzi' Miguel (Benfica)

Pizzi celebrates after scoring for Portugal against Lithuania

Portuguese midfielders have often proved to be some of the finest technicians on a football pitch. Their versatility and vision on the football ground is a thing to behold. Benfica's Pizzi is an excellent example of a goalscoring midfielder who can do it all.

The left-footed Pizzi is a versatile campaigner and is mostly deployed as a no.10. In the 2019/20 season, he scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists for Benfica in the Liga Nos. Pizzi scored five more across the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League while racking up three assists as well.

He is an excellent example of a midfielder who can both dictate the play and also chip in with valuable goals regularly.

#4 Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain)

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain F.C - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Angel Di Maria is one of the finest midfielders of his generation and he has consistently performed at a high standard for almost a decade now. Di Maria might have endured a horrid season at Old Trafford in between but even then his output did not suffer as much as some would have you believe.

Di Maria has been sensational for Paris Saint-Germain and has been one of the main reasons why their attackers have been stacking up ridiculous numbers in front of goal. Di Maria sets his teammates up with juicy through balls and sells opposition defenders down the drain with his excellent close control.

He has also stepped up and delivered goals for his teams whenever the need has arisen. Di Maria scored 11 goals and provided 20 assists across the Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season.

He has scored more than 10 goals from midfield in all of the past five seasons and that's in addition to the numerous ones he sets his teammates up to score.

