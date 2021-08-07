Top 5 highest goal-scoring midfielders in the Bundesliga

Over the years, several top midfielders from the Bundesliga have moved abroad to accept more lucrative offers. However, this hasn't always been the case.

The Bundesliga produced some of the best midfielders in the world towards the turn of the century. Midfielders scoring goals is always a sight to behold, and Germany have had their fair share of quality goal-scorers.

Without further ado, we take a look at the top five all-time goal-scoring midfielders in the Bundesliga.

#5 Lothar Matthaus

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus won nearly everything in club and international football and was a massively influential player for both club and country.

Matthaus started his club career at Borussia Monchengladbach and then moved to Bayern Munich in 1988. Regarded as one of the greatest midfielders to have graced the game, Matthaus’ box-to-box ability perhaps shaped a generation of German midfielders in the 1980s and 1990s.

Der Panzer had a lethal right foot and scored several worldies in the Bundesliga, and his positional sense in midfield and tacking ability made him a complete midfielder.

Matthaus scored a total of 121 goals in just 464 games as a central midfielder in the Bundesliga, and is fifth on our list.

#4 Karl Allgower

Like Matthaus, Karl Allgower was known for his marauding forward forays from his own half. Allgower’s best spell came at VfB Stuttgart, with whom he lifted the Bundesliga title in the 1983-84 season.

His personal best campaign in the German top flight came during the 1982-83 season. He scored 21 goals in just 33 games despite playing predominantly as a central midfielder.

Allgower matched his goal return three seasons later, but it wasn’t enough for Stuttgart to challenge Bayern Munich for the title.

It’s unfortunate that not a lot of fans know about the quality of Allgower. The German team had so many good midfielders during the 1980s that Allgower did not get to play too many games for the national team.

Allgower’s tally of 129 goals in 338 games in the Bundesliga earns him a place on our list.

