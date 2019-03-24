×
Top 5 highest paid payers in the Premier League 

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
348   //    24 Mar 2019, 23:43 IST

Alexis Sanchez is the highest paid player in the Premier League

The Premier League is easily the most watched and lucrative football league in the world, with television and sponsorship deals running into billions of pounds annually.

With this kind of mega money flowing into the league, it goes without saying that Premier League players are among the best paid anywhere on the planet, and are constantly the envy of their compatriots in other parts of the world.

Clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal regularly feature among the highest earning clubs in terms of revenue, as their matches are broadcast to hundreds of millions around the world and as such, it comes as no surprise to see that they have some of their players featured among the best paid players in the league.

In this piece, we shall be taking a look at the five best paid players in the Premier League at the moment.

#5 Gonzalo Higuaín (Chelsea) - £270,000 / week

Higuain is the fifth highest paid player in the Premier League

The Argentine international striker was signed during the last winter window to replace the struggling duo of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea brought him in on loan till the end of his season, cutting short his six-month loan spell at AC Milan and it was hoped that he could help revive the Londoner's fledgling Premier League campaign to boost their top four chances.

Having previously worked together with Sarri at Napoli for two seasons to devastating success, the Italian was expected to help bring out the best in the 31-year-old, but that has largely not worked to plan.

So far, Higuaín has scored just three goals from 10 matches which is far from what was expected from him upon his arrival especially considering that he earns the humongous sum of £270,000 every week.






1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Football Top 5/Top 10 Manchester United Transfer News
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
