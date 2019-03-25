Top 5 highest paid players in La Liga

Lionel Messi leads the way in weekly wages

Football is by far the most global and popular game in the world, with followership running into billions around the world and this has had a concordant effect on its marketability, as television stations and multinational brands fall over themselves in a bid to be associated with the biggest football leagues.

When it comes to football leagues in the world, there are not much bigger than the Spanish La Liga, as the 89-year-old league has distinguished itself as one of the pioneer football leagues on the planet.

La Liga was home to two of the greatest players in history for nine years, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi battled it out for supremacy and even though one half of the eternal pair has departed, La Liga is still widely followed as clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid still maintain a global appeal.

The modern football game is one with an influx of tremendous amounts of cash, with the result being that the biggest players in the world are paid obscene amounts of money, making professional football at the top level one of the most lucrative careers anywhere.

La Liga has more than its own fair share of highly paid players and in this piece, we shall be having a rundown of the top five highest paid players in the Spanish La Liga.

#5 Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) - £240,000 / week

Coutinho is not justifying his huge wages at Barcelona

Having performed at an optimal level for Liverpool in the Premier League, Barcelona splashed the cash to sign the Brazilian international for £145m in January 2018, thus making him the most expensive player of all time at the Catalan club and the third costliest in history.

It was expected that he would bring his Liverpool form with him to the Camp Nou and make the Barcelona attack even scarier, but despite having a solid debut half-season with the club, Coutinho has looked horribly off form this season, struggling to impose himself in the squad and looking nothing like the confident player he was at Anfield.

Coutinho's struggles have been so blatant that It has been suggested that he could be on his way out of the club which is rather pitiful considering his massive £240,000 weekly wages in addition to the club record fee expended to sign him.

