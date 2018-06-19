Griezmann signs contract extension with Atletico Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid says France forward Antoine Griezmann has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the Spanish club through 2023.

"I am convinced that together we will do great things," Griezmann said on Tuesday. "Last season, I won my first European title with the club, something that I had been pursuing. I love the project that we are building with such great players."

The 27-year-old Griezmann announced last Thursday he had turned down an offer to join Barcelona and would remain at Atletico.

He has at least 25 goals a season in his four campaigns at Atletico, including two goals as Atletico beat Marseille 3-0 in the Europa League final last month.

Atletico also says 22-year-old defender Lucas Hernandez has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2024.

Thomas Lemar has also signed on Atletico secured his transfer from Monaco. The club says the contract is only pending a medical exam of the 22-year-old winger.

All three players are with France at the World Cup in Russia.

Griezmann scored a penalty in France's 2-1 win over Australia in their opener. France's next match is against Peru on Thursday.