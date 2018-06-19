Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Griezmann signs contract extension with Atletico Madrid

Associated Press
NEWS
News 19 Jun 2018, 20:56 IST
43
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid says France forward Antoine Griezmann has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the Spanish club through 2023.

"I am convinced that together we will do great things," Griezmann said on Tuesday. "Last season, I won my first European title with the club, something that I had been pursuing. I love the project that we are building with such great players."

The 27-year-old Griezmann announced last Thursday he had turned down an offer to join Barcelona and would remain at Atletico.

He has at least 25 goals a season in his four campaigns at Atletico, including two goals as Atletico beat Marseille 3-0 in the Europa League final last month.

Atletico also says 22-year-old defender Lucas Hernandez has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2024.

Thomas Lemar has also signed on Atletico secured his transfer from Monaco. The club says the contract is only pending a medical exam of the 22-year-old winger.

All three players are with France at the World Cup in Russia.

Griezmann scored a penalty in France's 2-1 win over Australia in their opener. France's next match is against Peru on Thursday.

