Top 5 highest scoring teams in Europe this season | October 2018

Puneet Hooda
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
313   //    14 Oct 2018, 15:56 IST

The football season has started in Europe and the nail-biting leagues are as usual starting to heat up. However, European giants like Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munchen etc. who are known for their dominance are being outscored by other clubs this season.

Football is a dynamic sport and with the emphasis on attacking football this season, managers are more focused on scoring goals to win matches. Since the 2nd international break of the season is going on let us take a look at the 5 teams across the 5 top leagues of Europe who have scored the maximum number of goals this season.

5. Barcelona


FC Barcelona v Girona FC - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Girona FC - La Liga

The Spanish giant is one of the top clubs of football and it is famously known for trophies and goals. The Catalan club has scored 19 goals this season. whereas on the other hand, they have conceded 9 goals. The tiki-taka specialist stands at 5th position in numbers of goals scored by a club this season.

Their star man Lionel Messi has scored 8 goals already this season. Barcelona is currently at the 2nd position in La Liga, 1 point behind Sevilla. Can the reigning La Liga champions make it another season written in the history books?

4. Marseille



Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final
Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final

At number 4 we have a surprise entry from the French league Olympique de Marseille. The French club has scored 21 goals this season and it has conceded 16 goals. Marseille is currently at the 3rd position in French Ligue 1, 9 points behind league leader PSG and 3 points behind Lille OSC.

Florian Thauvin is leading top scorer for Marseille this season with 7 goals in 8 Ligue 1 appearances. Marseille number 10 Dimitri Payet has also scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists this season. The duo of Payet and Thauvin can easily breach any defence and they will play a significant role for Marseille this season.


