5 most in-form teams in Europe right now (March 2022) 

We are nearing the business end of the football season and there is still a lot to play for. Europe's top five leagues have seen plenty of action that has had ramifications at both ends of the table.

In leagues that have some of the best talents in the world, maintaining a winning streak is no mean feat. As we enter the business end of the season, maintaining that streak gets even tougher.

The climax of a league campaign has always been enthralling. This season has proven to be even more so with title races going down to the wire. Top clubs across Europe will now look to maintain a good run of form to avoid any last-minute hitches that may disrupt their season.

On that note, here are the five most in-form clubs across Europe's top five leagues:

#5 Juventus

Juventus went through a rough patch at the start of the season and there was an aura of gloom around their stadium. However, the Bianconeri have picked up the pace of late and are enjoying a good run of form.

Juve are unbeaten in their last 10 games and have won six times. They have taken 22 points during this run of games. They are level with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig across Europe. However, Juve take the fifth spot on this list given the fact that they are unbeaten.

Prolific forward Dusan Vlahovic has been a spectacular January signing for Juventus. The Serbian has scored three goals in six league appearances and will undoubtedly be a superstar in the years to come. Juve are currently fourth in Serie A and should comfortably end the season in the Champions League spots.

#4 Manchester City

Manchester City have rarely been out of form as they continue to progress in the Premier League. However, their hunt for another league title has been hampered by their goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.

City have won seven of their last 10 games and drawn against Southampton and Crystal Palace. Their only loss in this run of fixtures was in a thrilling encounter with Tottenham Hotspur that ended 3-2 in favor of the latter.

Pep Guardiola has to ensure that there are no further slip-ups. Liverpool could close the gap on City to just one point if they win against Arsenal on Wednesday.

City’s clash against the Reds in a few weeks’ time may well turn out to be a season-decider.

#3 Barcelona

Barcelona have seen tremendous progress in recent times, largely due to an impressive January transfer window. The Blaugrana have brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres on board and look a much stronger side.

Poor domestic performances coupled with an early Champions League exit left Barca fans distraught. However, their recent run of form has proven to be a mood changer and things are looking bright for the Catalans. They are currently third in the league, five points behind second-placed Sevilla with one game in hand.

Barca are unbeaten in their last 10 games and have won seven. They have scored 16 goals in their last five fixtures and the confidence in the players is quite evident.

Aubameyang has been particularly impressive, scoring five times in just six appearances.

Barca are also serious contenders for the Europa League title if they continue in this vein. They played out a goalless draw against Galatasaray in the first leg of the R16 and the second leg takes place on Wednesday.

#2 Arsenal

After a shaky start to the Premier League, Arsenal have turned their season around and are playing some magnificent football. The Gunners have been in fine fettle, winning eight of their last 10 games.

Their only loss in this run of games was against Manchester City, which also involved a few controversial decisions. Based on how the match was played, they were certainly deserving of a draw. Arsenal also dropped points in a frustrating 0-0 draw against Burnley.

Arsenal welcome Liverpool on Wednesday in what will be a blockbuster game. The two teams have been in phenomenal form and will fight tooth and nail for all three points. Liverpool put in a dominant display and won 4-0 in the reverse fixture in November, and Mikel Arteta will be wary of the threat.

The Gunners are in fourth place and can cement their position if they manage to get points off Liverpool.

#1 Liverpool

Liverpool have been one of the most consistent teams across Europe this season and have been even more impressive recently. The Reds’ performances in the last 10 games have been outstanding and they are on an eight-game winning streak.

The Reds suffered a shock defeat to Leicester City in late December, which was followed by a 2-2 draw against Chelsea. However, the Reds have been pretty much unstoppable since and are hungry for more. Mo Salah is the league leader in terms of goals (20) and Trent Alexander-Arnold is the leading assist provider with 11 so far.

After Manchester City’s draw against Crystal Palace, Liverpool will look to close the gap between the two sides to just one point. All eyes will be on the Emirates Stadium where the Reds face Arsenal in a fixture that is hugely important for both sides.

