Top 5 in-form players in European football right now

Lionel Messi is in-form without a doubt, but will he top our list?

Although ranking the best football players of all time can be quite a controversial task, analyzing current form is a completely different story.

European football is alight with in-form players who are improving their overall club’s performance in significant ways. Whether it is through scoring goals or setting them up through assists, certain players have had several moments this season when they have set the pitch alight.

Here are five of the most outstanding and in-form players on the European stage.

#5 Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez is delighting crowds at the Etihad Stadium

First on our list is one of Manchester City’s freshest signings, Riyad Mahrez.

Although Mahrez is no stranger to the Premier League – helping Leicester City overcome the odds to win the title in the 2015-16 season – the attacking midfielder has adapted brilliantly to his new club.

The 27-year-old has scored five goals and obtained four assists in 15 appearances in both the Champions League and the Premier League for Man City, providing Pep Guardiola with extra firepower and support in the middle of the park.

