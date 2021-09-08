Top 5 most intimidating players in world football right now

Football, the most popular sport in the world, is a celebration of contrasting characters. The skills and goals are only a part of the story; the erratic personalities are what make the game unpredictable and exciting.

Today, we will talk about the men that rule football. These players are not only exceptional with the ball at their feet, but they can also tip the scales in their favor without it. Today, we are giving you a list of leadership, unnecessary on-field feuds, and intimidating figures. Here are the

5 most menacing footballers in the world right now

#5 Diego Costa - Atletico Mineiro

Diego Costa is one of the very few strikers in world football who possess a one-track mindset. He does not try to do too much, he just gets on the ball and does his best to hit the back of the net. Being a lethal striker is not the only reason why he is intimidating, though. His off-the-ball antics are just as noteworthy.

Diego Costa, who has won multiple titles with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, has drawn a lot of fire over the course of his career. Not only does he tend to be in the middle of on-field feuds, but he is also known to instigate them.

Costa infamously received a three-match ban following a stamping incident on Liverpool players in January 2015. Costa, who considers himself a noble footballer, claimed that he did not hurt his opponents deliberately.

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a man of many talents. He can score outrageous goals, shake off injuries quicker than most of his contemporaries, and become a nightmare for his opposition defenders. Standing at 6 ft 5 inches, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a daunting opponent as it is. Add his angry and trigger-happy personality to the mix and you get one of the most intimidating men out there.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not one to play dirty. However, it does not take much time for him to make a mountain out of a molehill. He has gone toe-to-toe with many opponents for even the slightest of infractions.

In his early days, he used to have regular confrontations with opponents, managers, and even journalists, which drew much criticism. He has become a lot more grounded over the last few years, but he is still far from a man of peace.

