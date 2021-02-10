Top 5 January signings in Liverpool history

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the game. After years of mediocrity, the Reds have finally re-established themselves as one of the best teams in the world. Under the tutelage of their current manager Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have made a bevy of astute dealings in the transfer market over the years.

Five best January signings by Liverpool:

The Reds have signed some great players during the January transfer window. Some of these arrivals have gone on to become Premier League greats during their time at Anfield.

Without further ado, let us have a look at five such players.

#5 Alvaro Arbeloa

Alvaro Arbeloa (right)

Alvaro Arbeloa, who joined Liverpool from Deportivo La Coruna in January 2007, established himself as a reliable starter under Rafael Benitez. The Spaniard was an ever-present in Liverpool's defence, where he made the right-back spot his own.

Arbeloa was a solid defender, who played 41 times in the 2007-08 campaign. He ended up making 98 appearances during his short stint at Liverpool. The full-back also established himself as a Spanish international and won the Euros in 2008 with Spain during this period.

After two and a half seasons at Liverpool, Arbeloa made a £5 million move to Real Madrid in 2009. The Spaniard won a plethora of silverware at Madrid before his career fizzled out.

#4 Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano

Another player who joined Liverpool in 2007, Javier Mascherano came to Anfield after his stellar performances for West Ham; he quickly cemented his place in Liverpool's midfield. The Argentine often played as the Reds' deepest-lying midfielder, acting as a shield for the back four.

Javier Mascherano was a dogged midfielder, who played as a destroyer in the centre of the park. He was also known for his tactical awareness and technical ability on the ball. He formed a formidable partnership with Xabi Alonso and Steven Gerrard in Liverpool's midfield.

Mascherano made 139 appearances for Liverpool across a 3-year stint with the club. His exploits in Liverpool's midfield earned the Argentine a move to Barcelona, where he went on to win multiple trophies.