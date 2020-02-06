Top 5 La Liga signings from the January transfer window

Some decent signings made their way to La Liga clubs during the January transfer window

The Spanish topflight witnessed a number of transfers during the January transfer window, with players moving both in and away from La Liga. Although Real Madrid and Barcelona had a very quiet winter, the other clubs were very busy.

A total of 42 transfers happened between La Liga clubs, with an estimated amount of over €160 million spent during the January transfer window.

This season’s La Liga has been very close. While Real Madrid and Barcelona are battling it out for the title, the race for the other two Champions League slots is also tougher and more competitive. That is why the signings made in the winter window tells a lot about a club’s ambitions.

In the end, all 20 clubs in the Spanish top-flight made at least one signing ahead of the commencement of the second round of the season. With every club beefing up their squad, it is easy to conclude that the Spanish league will be more competitive in the coming weeks and months.

Below, we take a look at the top 5 La Liga signings from the January transfer window:

#5 Paco Alcacer (Dortmund to Villarreal)

Paco Alcacer is also back in Spain with Villarreal

Spain international Paco Alcacer secured a last-minute move back to La Liga in the January transfer window. The 26-year-old completed a move to from Borussia Dortmund to Villarreal in a deal worth €25 million.

Alcacer may not have lived up to expectation at both Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund but he is undoubtedly one of the top signings of the January transfer window. For a Villarreal side struggling to score goals, the Spaniard has arrived at a perfect time and could rediscover his best form with the Yellow Marines.

#4 Hatem Ben Arfa (Free agent to Real Valladolid)

Hatem Ben Arfa moved to Real Valladolid on a free transfer

Another top signing of the January transfer window in La Liga was Hatem Ben Arfa’s move to Real Valladolid. The Frenchman has been a journeyman for some time now, having played for Newcastle United, Hull City, Nice, Paris Saint-Germain, and Rennes in the last five years.

Ben Arfa joined Valladolid on a free transfer, in a move which is believed to have been given a push by Ronaldo Nazario. At 32, Ben Arfa has another chance to relaunch his career.

Valladolid might come across as a 'small club' but, for a player who had no bids from any other clubs, this could serve as the perfect platform for the Frenchman. Afterall, his talent has never been in doubt.

#3 Reinier Jesus (Flamengo to Real Madrid)

Real Madrid finally signed Brazilian wonderkid Reinier Jesus

It is always a big deal when any player joins either Barcelona or Real Madrid. While the former had a quiet winter, Los Blancos strengthened their squad with the acquisition of Brazilian teenager Reinier Jesus.

The 18-year-old joined Zinedine Zidane’s side from Flamengo in a deal reported to be worth in excess of €30 million. Reinier was Madrid’s only signing in the January transfer window but he remains a big steal.

The young midfielder will add depth to the side and could provide able cover for Toni Kroos and Casemiro as the Blancos look to challenge on three fronts.

#2 Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang to Atlético Madrid)

Yannick Carrasco has returned to Atletico Madrid on loan

Atlético Madrid have struggled badly this season and that is why the signing of Yannick Carrasco is a very timely. Diego Simeone had wanted Edinson Cavani, but had to settle for the Belgian when the PSG striker’s move fell through.

However, acquiring the services of Carrasco on loan is not a bad move at all. The 26-year-old was previously on their books before he left for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang. Carrasco has proven to be a player of immense talent and he should be able to offer the Rojiblancos the much-needed cutting edge in this second attempt.

#1 Alessandro Florenzi (Roma to Valencia)

Alessandro Florenzi also joined Valecnia on loan from Roma

Alessandro Florenzi has been a very good servant to AS Roma over the years. The winger/right-back secured a move to Valencia during the January transfer window and he could be the turning point for the club.

With vast experience playing in the Serie A and UEFA Champions League, Florenzi is exactly the kind of player Valencia needs. He may not be a high-profile signing, but the fact that Roma insisted on a loan deal tells how the Italian is still valued back at his parent club.

His versality will surely come in handy for Valencia, as they look to capture a place in Europe.

