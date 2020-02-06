Top 5 Premier League signings apart from the Big 6 clubs in January window

The English Premier League still remains one of the world's most competitive football leagues, despite runaway leaders Liverpool currently sitting on a 22 point cushion on the top of the table. The reason for this level of competition is nothing but the rise of the mid-table and bottom half clubs in the past decade.

These clubs apart from the traditional 'Big 6' are the reason why the Premier League still remains undecided towards the end of the latter halves of the season every year, as teams like Crystal Palace, Everton, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are known to cause upsets the table-toppers.

What makes these mid-table sides so impressive is the dearth of unknown bright talent that they recruit every season to stay alive in the top flight while causing some shockers against big sides.

Today we take a look at the top 5 signings from such mid-table Premier League sides in the 2020 winter transfer window, which just closed last week.

#5 Danny Rose (Newcastle United)

The English full-back has found a life-line in Newcastle United

Danny Rose has been one of Tottenham's most important players in the past decade or so, in the left back position. But, due to a dip in his form and performances over the last two seasons, Rose found himself out of favour at his long time club.

Now the English full-back has found a life-line under Steve Bruce, on loan at Newcastle United.

This move might just be the steal of the season as the 29-year-old has premiership experience, can handle the pressure of playing against top clubs and can easily fit into the Newcastle side who needs leaders on the pitch currently.

As the Magpies battle it out to stay alive in the top flight, a defensive powerhouse like Rose can only be an upgrade over the current squad members and Steve Bruce might be hoping that the right-back repays his faith in the upcoming fixtures.

