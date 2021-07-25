Top 5 Ligue 1 Players in the 21st Century

When it comes to being a competitive league, Ligue 1 isn't considered at par with Europe's other top leagues by the footballing community.

With PSG being the dominant force in France's elite division, Ligue 1 is often considered one of the most predictable leagues across the globe. However, with the emergence of Monaco as a tough competitor and Lille's Ligue 1 triumph to dethrone a star-studded PSG, the signs indicate the excitement that awaits.

After facing a surprise loss in Ligue 1, PSG have gone all-guns-blazing in the transfer market this term. They have landed some big names in the world of football like Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum.

These signings mean more eyes will be on PSG in the coming season and in the process, Ligue 1 will attain its fame too.

The French league has often been the place where top-tier players who want to end their careers on a high-note arrive. It is also a league where budding talents flourish and prepare themselves for bigger stages.

Over the course of years, we have had some brilliant footballers play in France.

Hence, without any further ado, let's take a look at the Top five Ligue 1 Players in the 21st Century.

#5 Pauleta

A 27-year-old Pauleta decided to move to France following a sensational La Liga victory with Deportivo de La Coruña in the year 2000. Due to personal and family reasons, the Portuguese forward chose Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

Pauleta left PSG as the club's top goal scorer

After spending three years with Bordeaux, Pauleta's goals kept flowing throughout his tenure. Good run-in form landed him a PSG deal where he helped his new team win their first trophy in six years.

It didn't stop there for Pauleta. The Portuguese star signed a contract extension with the Parisians and ended up as the club's all-time top goalscorer. The record was later broken by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

#4 Djibril Cissé

Djibril Cissé, who started his professional career with then Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre, remains one of the top players the league has seen this century.

Cissé went on to be one of the finest French players

Having scored 70 times out of 128 appearances in the top-flight, Djibril Cissé remains to be one of the club legends alongside some of the big names in football like Eric Cantona, Laurent Blanc and Philippe Mexès.

Cissé's fine form brought him to EPL in 2004 where he donned the Liverpool outfit for the next three years. Despite an injury-laden tenure, Cissé was a part of Liverpool's iconic Champions League triumph over AC Milan. He also converted from the spot in the subsequent shootout after the game ended at 3-3 AET.

The former France international returned to Ligue 1 to join Merseille. Despite another career threatening injury, Cissé managed to finish three more seasons in the French league.

