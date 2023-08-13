Top 5 Ligue 1 signing to keep an eye on this season

This weekend, the highly anticipated start of the 2023–24 French Ligue 1 season is set to grace the sporting scene. All eyes are on Paris Saint-Germain as they emerge as the clear favorites to win yet another prized championship, creating a surge of anticipation and excitement.

The departure of the legendary Lionel Messi, though, altered the dynamic and created the ideal environment for a season of change. Compounding the intrigue is the enigmatic cloud shrouding Kylian Mbappe's future with the team, adding an extra layer of uncertainty to the unfolding narrative.

Here, we turn our gaze toward five notable acquisitions whose performances are poised to be a focal point in the unfolding campaign

So, let's dive into the intriguing profiles of these five new signings who hold the potential to captivate fans, rewrite strategies, and etch their names into the annals of the 2023/24 Ligue 1 season.

#5 LUDOVIC BLAS (Rennes)

Can Rennes Ludovic Blas find the net this weekend?

Ludovic Blas had an excellent campaign in the Europa League last season, likewise in the French Cup, as Nantes was crowned the winner.

The midfielder, despite being a crucial member of the team, was permitted to seek greener pasture, a favor that was returned to the club by signing a surprising four-year deal with Nantes' fierce rival, Rennes, for a rumored £15 million.

Blas will be looking to prove his worth at Rennes to join his former national teammates, Kylian Mbappe, and Marcus Thuram, who together won the Under-19 European Championship in 2016

#4 SAMUEL UMTITI (Lille)

Samuel Umtiti joined Lecce on a season-long loan deal earlier this summer.

This summer, several injury-prone players from France's World Cup-winning squad transferred to Ligue 1, including Lucas Hernandez. Umtiti was a vital member of that French team, but after suffering a knee injury, his development was delayed, and he saw little action for Barcelona after 2018.

The former Lyon center-back returned to regular football while on loan at Lecce in Italy last season. Umitit is now back in France as he signed a two-year contract with Lille following an agreement with Barcelona to terminate his contract that was set to expire in 2026.

Still only 29 years old, Umiti's expertise will be invaluable to Lille, who is now without the 39 years old defensive powerhouse, Jose Fonte

#3 PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (Marseille)

After failing to agree to convince Alexis Sanchez to stay following a productive season at the Velodrome, The club moved in to sign another ex-Arsenal forward Aubameyang. The Gabon International was offered a three-year contract despite running to the end of his prime at 34 years of age.

His dismal season with Chelsea where he made only 11 starts and scored thrice will be a subject of concern. Marseille will be hoping he rediscover the excellent form displayed earlier in his career.

#2 LUCAS HERNANDEZ (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lucas Hernandez has left Bayern Munich to join PSG

It's common knowledge that PSG's defense was a leaking bucket last season, and to address this, they have added Inter Milan center-back Milan Skriniar and now Lucas Hernandez, who joins from Bayern Munich on a five-year agreement for a rumored sum of £40 million plus add-ons.

The 27-year-old offers versatility at both left-back and central defense but there are still growing concerns over his injury history after missing the first half of the Atletico Madrid season since he tore the ACL in his right knee last year while competing in the World Cup in Qatar.

#1 GONCALO RAMOS (Paris Saint-Germain)

Goncalo Ramos Joins PSG

PSG needed to bolster their attack because Messi had departed and Mbappe might be leaving as well. Goncalo Ramos looks exactly like the type of striker they have been clamoring for Since the departure of Edinson Cavani in 2020.

He helped Benfica win the Portuguese championship and also saw them through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League last season while having a whooping 19 goals to his name.

His loan move to PSG is subjected to a potential permanent deal with a buyout clause of about £80M