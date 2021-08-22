Top 5 longest-serving players in Arsenal's current squad

Arsenal are currently going through a massive transitional phase. Mikel Arteta is still trying to put his stamp on the team and has made numerous changes to the squad since taking over.

Some of these changes include the departure of many of the senior players from the squad, including the likes of Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and Emiliano Martinez. Arsenal are now in a full rebuild mode and are fighting to get back to challenging for the top 4 in the Premier League.

The main core of their current squad has only been formed over the past few years, with multiple players being brought in under both Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery, however there are still a few players who remain from Arsene Wenger's reign.

Today's list will take a look at the most senior players in Arsenal's current squad, not in terms of age, but in terms of their tenure at the club. So without further ado, here are

Arsenal's top 5 longest-serving players at the moment

#5 Rob Holding (since July 22, 2016)

Holding is starting to establish himself as a regular in Mikel Arteta's side

Rob Holding joined Arsenal from Bolton back in 2016. The defender was brought in as a promising 20-year old, but was quickly thrown into the thick of things by Arsene Wenger due to injury problems for the likes of Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny.

Holding has never really been able to crack into Arsenal's starting XI under any of the managers he has played for, however the 2020-21 season was his most promising one. The Englishman made huge strides and a had a breakthrough season, making 18 league starts under Mikel Arteta.

The defender's performances also earned him a new three-and-a-half year deal. At the age of 25, Holding is entering the prime of his career and Arteta will hope that the defender can keep improving and finally establish himself as a bonafide starter in the team.

#4 Granit Xhaka (since July 1, 2016)

Xhaka has been an important part of Arsenal's midfield

Granit Xhaka has had a rollercoaster of a career at Arsenal. The Swiss was brought in to bring some steel into Arsenal's midfield and has been a stalwart of the team ever since.

Despite his love-hate relationship with the fans, Xhaka has ended up being a regular under all three of the managers he's played under at Arsenal. His ability to dictate the tempo of the game and leadership in midfield are a huge asset to Arsenal's playing style, although he is prone to a mistake every now and again.

Xhaka seemed destined to leave the club earlier this summer, and was in advanced talks to join Roma. However, since the deal fell through, the midfielder is now set to sign a contract extension at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta still viewing him as an important member of his squad.

