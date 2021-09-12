With the headline arrivals of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos to French Ligue 1 giants Paris SG, the French first division is set to acquire not just massive international viewership, but will also be on a stronger financial footing. Surely, Ligue 1 is one of the hottest leagues at the moment with quite a few stars joining it this season.

The French Ligue 1 has for long been a massive breeding ground for extraordinary youth prospects whom English, Spanish and German sides have tapped repeatedly. This has made it a feeder league of sorts.

However, credit is due to the players who have been serving in the league for a long time. They have made the league what it is today. Their work ethic has also ensured that these players have not been relegated even once across from the top division.

On that note, let's take a look at the:

Top 5 longest-serving players in Ligue 1 at the moment

#5 Presnel Kimpembe (6 years at PSG)

Kimpembe has come through Paris Saint-Germain's elite academy to become one of the club's longest serving players. His is is one of the first names on the PSG team sheet. Kimpembe is a mainstay at the heart of their defense at only 26 years of age and is also a World Cup-winning centre-back for the French national team.

In his six years at the club, Presnel Kimpembe has also played under some remarkable managers, including Laurent Blanc, Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel and presently, Mauricio Pochettino.

Presnel Kimpembe is a five-time French champion (14/15,15/16,17/18,18/19,19/20), a five-time French Cup winner (15/16,16/17,17/18,19/20,20/21) and a four-time French League Cup winner (15/16, 16/17, 17/18, 19/20).

#4 Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos is a solid Brazilian center-back whom the club acquired from Italian side AS Roma back in 2013. A fee of around €31.4 million was enough to make him the fifth most expensive defender at the time. Marquinhos has enjoyed immense success during his eight-year stay at PSG in the French Ligue 1.

He is a six-time French Champion (13/14, 14/15, 15/16, 17/18, 18/19, 19/20), a six-time French Cup winner (14/15, 15/16, 16/17, 17/18, 19/20, 20/21), a six-time French League Cup Winner (13/14, 14/15, 15/16, 16/17, 17/18, 19/20) for PSG.

